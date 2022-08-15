Skip to main content

Chargers Waive Five Players to Trim Roster to 85

The Chargers have announced five roster moves on Monday.

COSTA MESA – NFL Training camps have been well underway for three weeks now and the first preseason game is in the books. 

After weeks of formulating player evaluations by the coaches and front office personnel, the team has made five roster moves to comply with the league's cutdown deadline set for Tuesday, where they can only carry up to 85 players.

To reach the 85 player threshold, the Chargers waived WR Maurice Ffrench, QB Brandon Peters and S Skyler Thomas and waived/injured DL Forrest Merrill and C Isaac Weaver.

There will be two more cutdown days across the league. The second deadline is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, where each roster must be cutdown to 80 players, and the final cutdown on Tuesday, Aug. 30, where they'll hit the final 53-man roster ahead of the start of the regular season.

The Chargers will resume practice on Tuesday before holding a joint practice with the Cowboys on Wednesday and Thursday this week at approximately 11:15 a.m. PT. at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

