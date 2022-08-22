Chargers Waive Two Players Ahead of Second Cutdown Day

COSTA MESA – NFL training camps have been in full swing for almost four weeks now and teams have completed two preseason games.

The Chargers have 16 training camp practices in the books in which they've formulated player evaluations day-by-day and week-by-week.

Mandated by the NFL, teams must cutdown their roster to 80 players by Tuesday, Aug. 23.

In an attempt to work their way towards that 80 player threshold, the Chargers waived kicker James McCourt and guard Cameron Hunt, the team announced Monday.

That puts the team at 83 players, so three more roster moves will soon follow.

After Tuesday's roster reduction deadline, there will be one more cutdown day on Tuesday, Aug. 30 ahead of the start of the regular season, where each team must be down to 53 players.

The Chargers will hold three practices this week from Monday to Wednesday, before traveling to New Orleans for their final preseason contest against the Saints on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.