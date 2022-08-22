Skip to main content

Chargers Waive Two Players Ahead of Second Cutdown Day

The Chargers announced two roster moves on Monday.

COSTA MESA – NFL training camps have been in full swing for almost four weeks now and teams have completed two preseason games.

The Chargers have 16 training camp practices in the books in which they've formulated player evaluations day-by-day and week-by-week.

Mandated by the NFL, teams must cutdown their roster to 80 players by Tuesday, Aug. 23.

In an attempt to work their way towards that 80 player threshold, the Chargers waived kicker James McCourt and guard Cameron Hunt, the team announced Monday. 

That puts the team at 83 players, so three more roster moves will soon follow.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) droops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Five More Chargers Named to 2022 NFL Top 100 Players List

Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) moves in against Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers to Carry Three Quarterbacks on 53-Man Roster

Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Sage Surratt is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 32-18 Preseason Loss vs. Cowboys

After Tuesday's roster reduction deadline, there will be one more cutdown day on Tuesday, Aug. 30 ahead of the start of the regular season, where each team must be down to 53 players.

The Chargers will hold three practices this week from Monday to Wednesday, before traveling to New Orleans for their final preseason contest against the Saints on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) droops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Five More Chargers Named to 2022 NFL Top 100 Players List

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) moves in against Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers to Carry Three Quarterbacks on 53-Man Roster

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Sage Surratt is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 32-18 Preseason Loss vs. Cowboys

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Aaron Shampklin (32) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Special Teams Miscues Haunt Chargers in 32-18 Preseason Loss to Cowboys

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Live In-Game Blog: Chargers vs. Cowboys Preseason Week 2

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen (13), Joe Reed (12), Maurice Ffrench (80) and Jason Moore Jr. (11) participate in drills during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

5 Things to Watch in the Chargers' Second Preseason Game vs. Cowboys

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the snap from center Corey Linsley (63) against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Working Towards Adding a New Layer to His Game With the Help From C Corey Linsley

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball as center Corey Linsley (63) and guard Zion Johnson (77) defend during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Photos: Shots From Chargers' Two-Day Joint Practice With Cowboys

By Nicholas Cothrel