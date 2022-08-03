Chargers Special Teams Unit Taking Shape to the Liking of Coordinator Ryan Ficken

COSTA MESA – The Chargers special teams unit vastly struggled to find consistency last season, resulting in the unit to finish 28th in DVOA.

That led to the firing of last year's special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, and in came Ryan Ficken from the Minnesota Vikings.

Ficken, who's Vikings unit finished 13th in special teams DVOA just a season ago, is bringing over similar concepts into the Chargers' building and the players have been quite receptive.

"It’s cool because we had to game plan him when he was in Minnesota last year," linebacker Troy Reeder said of Ficken following Tuesday's practice. "I thought they had one of the best units in the NFL. He was really tough to prepare for. They were super multiple. He had a great returner, some good specialists, and just the way they attacked, you can tell that their guys were bought in. That’s generally a pretty good way of telling how good a special teams coach is if they can get guys to buy in."

Reeder said it's been a rather smooth transition with the 'buy in' from Chargers players picking up what Ficken is putting down. The Chargers' special teams core consists of many young players, but that hasn't put any restrains on what Ficken has seen from his group up to this point.

"Another good day of work," Ficken said after the team's sixth training camp practice. "I think that these specialists are doing a great job in terms of trying to find their niche, in terms of being consistent. I think that they’re putting in a good day’s work each and every day, continuing to get better. I’m very impressed with the core guys and how they’ve been working, how they’ve bought in, how they’ve worked with the technique and fundamentals, things that we’re trying to get down to lay the foundation and get off of the ground."

To handle the kick and punt return duties, the Chargers turned to DeAndre Carter in free agency, coming over from Washington where he averaged over 25 yards per kick and over eight yards per punt return.

"I’ve been very impressed with the way that he is, in terms of him being a professional and the way that he approaches the game, the way that every time he steps on the field, he means business," Ficken said of Carter. "His acceleration and his burst, I think, is better than what you see on tape. I’m really pleased with where he is at, pleased with all of the other returners."

Carter, Michael Bandy and Bryce Callahan have taken the bulk of the team's kick and punt returns in camp.

On the kicking front, the Chargers have worked in Dustin Hopkins after re-signing him this offseason and gotten to see the leg of James McCourt, an undrafted signee from the University of Illinois.

On Tuesday, the kickers took attempts from a handful of different yardage points. Hopkins went six for 10 from my counting and each miss came from 45-plus yards out. McCourt converted five of seven with each miss coming from 40-plus yards out.

While that leaves room for improvement, Ficken has been pleased from his kickers in camp thus far.

“They have strong legs. They do a great job. They’re professionals. They know their craft," Ficken said. "I think that the operation has been going really well with those guys. The thing that we will always try to continue to build on is consistency, making sure that we’re staying in a rhythm up to the ball — our operation — we just have to make sure that we’re consistent all of the way through the kicks and finish our kicks. Very impressed with both of them.”

Punter JK Scott has looked rejuvenated this summer after spending a portion of last season unsigned. He's been connecting on punts that regularly are close to clocking a hang time of 5.0 seconds. Newly added long snapper Josh Harris has delivered a consistent starting point for Scott to unleash his big leg.

“It goes with everything, in terms of our operation, our protection. In order for us to have a successful kick, we have to do great in our operation," Ficken said of the snap-to-punt fundamentals. "In terms of our snap, it starts with him. It starts with our protection and getting him a good pocket. He’s been doing a great job with his operation in terms of getting that ball off quickly. Great job with our directional punts whenever we’re asking of him. That hang time, yesterday he had 11 punts where they were about a five-second hang time. That’s what we need from him."

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.