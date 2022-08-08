Skip to main content

Report: Chargers Signing First-Team All-USFL C/G Cameron Hunt

The Chargers are reportedly adding an interior offensive lineman.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have made their rounds back to the USFL in an effort to grow out their roster.

The Chargers are signing center/guard Cameron Hunt, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hunt, 27, most recently played for the championship-winning Birmingham Stallions. He was named First-Team All-USFL last season. Prior to his stint in the USFL, Hunt encountered stops with the Broncos, 49ers and Raiders – primarily on practice squads.

A southern California native, Hunt attended Corona Centennial High School where he was named a four-star recruit before attending the University of Oregon. Hunt will reunite with quarterback Justin Herbert, dating back to their time spent alongside one another during the 2016 collegiate season.

Hunt becomes the third player the Chargers have signed out of the USFL over the last three weeks, joining defensive end Carlo Kemp and tight end Sage Surratt.

