Troy Reeder Sees Similarities From Rams' Super Bowl Team to This Year’s Chargers' Squad

COSTA MESA – Troy Reeder knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl. And he thinks the Chargers are on the right path.

Reeder, who the Chargers signed in free agency following a three-year stint with the Rams, helped achieve the ultimate goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season at Super Bowl LVI.

Now just six days into training camp, Reeder says there's a lot of overlap between the Rams' championship culture last season, compared to what the Chargers are building this year.

“The biggest thing is you have to be built to go all the way," Reeder said Tuesday after practice. "That really starts right now and it seems kind of crazy being that it just turned into August right now. The habits that we’re creating right now are stuff that is going to drive us all the way through September, October, November, and then hopefully into mid-February."

"Just the little things about what it takes and how to stay healthy and do the right things every single day. I was blessed to be around a group that did do it the right way every day and coming out and competing. I see so many similarities in that here. I think this team has what it takes. We just have to put it all together and keep competing in practice and making each other better.”

Reeder explained Tuesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex the different ways that he sees his new team drawing comparisons to their inner-city rival – particularly mentioning the makeup of the Chargers' roster.

“There are leaders on both sides of the ball and special teams. You have a quarterback that can compete and put up any number of points in any given game," Reeder said. "You have a defense that can potentially shut out any team. The pieces are there. It’s about doing it week-in and week-out and staying healthy and peaking at the right time."

Last season, in year one under offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, the Justin Herbert-led offense finished top five in several statistical categories. With the same nucleus in place, plus the additions of tight end Gerald Everett and rookie right guard Zion Johnson, it's possible the unit surpasses the production from 2021.

Meanwhile, the Chargers also added three new starters to the defensive line to elevate the pass rush and shore up their efforts in stopping the run, while still bolstering their secondary with the likes of J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan. DeAndre Carter also comes over from Washington to handle the punt and kick return duties.

Ultimately, at least on paper, the Chargers have improved in each facet of the game.

During the last three days of training camp, Reeder has taken snaps with the first-team defense alongside veteran Kyle Van Noy, as a result of Drue Tranquill missing practice due to a groin injury and Kenneth Murray remaining unavailable as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery.

“It’s been cool, getting used to playing with the new group," Reeder said. "There are a lot of us that are new, so I think it’s been kind of cool to see everybody come together pretty quickly. I got to admire the offense from a distance last year, so it’s been really cool to be able to compete with them, compete with these backs. Now, it is all about coming together, seeing what we’re made of and becoming a tough and competitive football team."

