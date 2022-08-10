Chargers Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of Training Camp
The Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's preseason contest.
COSTA MESA – With 11 days of training camp in the books, the Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season.
The team will play its first preseason game this weekend against the Rams on Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT.
Here's a look at which players are slotted in as starters and who's occupying reserve roles in the first release of camp:
Quarterback
- Starter: Justin Herbert
- Backups: Chase Daniel or Easton Stick, and Brandon Peters
Running back
- Starter: Austin Ekeler
- Backups: Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III, Isaiah Spiller, Kevin Marks, Jr., and Leddie Brown
Fullback
- Starter: Zander Horvath or Gabe Nabers
- Backup: Tre' McKitty
Wide receiver
- Starters: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams
- Backups: Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore, Jr., Michael Bandy, Maurice Ffrench and Trevon Bradford
Tight end
- Starter: Gerald Everett
- Backups: Donald Parham, Jr., Tre' McKitty, Hunter Kampmoyer, Erik Krommenhoek, Sage Surratt and Stone Smartt (NFI list)
Offensive tackles
- Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT); Storm Norton or Trey Pipkins III (RT)
- Backups: Foster Sarell (LT), Zack Bailey (LT/RT)
Interior offensive linemen
- Starters: Matt Feiler (LG), Corey Linsley (C) and Zion Johnson (RG)
- Backups: Jamaree Salyer (LG), Will Clapp (C), Brenden Jaimes (RG), Cameron Hunt (LG), Isaac Weaver (C) and Ryan Hunter (RG)
Interior defensive linemen
- Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery
- Backups: Morgan Fox, Christian Covington, Otito Ogbonnia, Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko, Andrew Brown and Forrest Merrill
Outside linebacker
- Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack
- Backups: Kyle Van Noy, Chris Rumph II, Emeke Egbule, Jamal Davis II and Ty Shelby
Inside linebacker
- Starters: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill
- Backups: Troy Reeder, Nick Neimann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Damon Lloyd, Cole Christiansen and Kenneth Murray (PUP list)
Cornerback
- Starters: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr.
- Backups: Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, Brandon Sebastian and Ja'Sir Taylor
Safety
- Starters: Derwin James, Jr., and Nasir Adderley
- Backups: Mark Webb, Jr., Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Ben DeLuca, Deane Leonard, Raheem Layne and Skyler Thomas
Kicker
- Starter: Dustin Hopkins
- Backup: James McCourt
Punter
- JK Scott
Long snapper
- Josh Harris
Kick returner
- Starter: DeAndre Carter
- Backups: Michael Bandy, Joe Reed and Ja'Sir Taylor
Punt returner
- Starter: DeAndre Carter
- Backups: Michael Bandy, Bryce Callahan and Ja'Sir Taylor
