Chargers Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of Training Camp

COSTA MESA – With 11 days of training camp in the books, the Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season.

The team will play its first preseason game this weekend against the Rams on Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Here's a look at which players are slotted in as starters and who's occupying reserve roles in the first release of camp:

Quarterback

Starter: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert Backups: Chase Daniel or Easton Stick, and Brandon Peters

Running back

Starter: Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler Backups: Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III, Isaiah Spiller, Kevin Marks, Jr., and Leddie Brown

Fullback

Starter: Zander Horvath or Gabe Nabers

Zander Horvath or Gabe Nabers Backup: Tre' McKitty

Wide receiver

Starters: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams Backups: Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore, Jr., Michael Bandy, Maurice Ffrench and Trevon Bradford

Tight end

Starter: Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett Backups: Donald Parham, Jr., Tre' McKitty, Hunter Kampmoyer, Erik Krommenhoek, Sage Surratt and Stone Smartt (NFI list)

Offensive tackles

Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT); Storm Norton or Trey Pipkins III (RT)

Rashawn Slater (LT); Storm Norton or Trey Pipkins III (RT) Backups: Foster Sarell (LT), Zack Bailey (LT/RT)

Interior offensive linemen

Starters: Matt Feiler (LG), Corey Linsley (C) and Zion Johnson (RG)

Matt Feiler (LG), Corey Linsley (C) and Zion Johnson (RG) Backups: Jamaree Salyer (LG), Will Clapp (C), Brenden Jaimes (RG), Cameron Hunt (LG), Isaac Weaver (C) and Ryan Hunter (RG)

Interior defensive linemen

Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery Backups: Morgan Fox, Christian Covington, Otito Ogbonnia, Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko, Andrew Brown and Forrest Merrill

Outside linebacker

Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack

Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack Backups: Kyle Van Noy, Chris Rumph II, Emeke Egbule, Jamal Davis II and Ty Shelby

Inside linebacker

Starters: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill

Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill Backups: Troy Reeder, Nick Neimann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Damon Lloyd, Cole Christiansen and Kenneth Murray (PUP list)

Cornerback

Starters: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr.

J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr. Backups: Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, Brandon Sebastian and Ja'Sir Taylor

Safety

Starters: Derwin James, Jr., and Nasir Adderley

Derwin James, Jr., and Nasir Adderley Backups: Mark Webb, Jr., Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Ben DeLuca, Deane Leonard, Raheem Layne and Skyler Thomas

Kicker

Starter: Dustin Hopkins

Dustin Hopkins Backup: James McCourt

Punter

JK Scott

Long snapper

Josh Harris

Kick returner

Starter: DeAndre Carter

DeAndre Carter Backups: Michael Bandy, Joe Reed and Ja'Sir Taylor

Punt returner

Starter: DeAndre Carter

DeAndre Carter Backups: Michael Bandy, Bryce Callahan and Ja'Sir Taylor

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.