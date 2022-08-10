Skip to main content

Chargers Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of Training Camp

The Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's preseason contest.

COSTA MESA – With 11 days of training camp in the books, the Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season.

The team will play its first preseason game this weekend against the Rams on Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Here's a look at which players are slotted in as starters and who's occupying reserve roles in the first release of camp:

Quarterback

  • Starter: Justin Herbert
  • Backups: Chase Daniel or Easton Stick, and Brandon Peters

Running back

  • Starter: Austin Ekeler
  • Backups: Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III, Isaiah Spiller, Kevin Marks, Jr., and Leddie Brown

Fullback

  • Starter: Zander Horvath or Gabe Nabers
  • Backup: Tre' McKitty

Wide receiver

  • Starters: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams
  • Backups: Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore, Jr., Michael Bandy, Maurice Ffrench and Trevon Bradford

Tight end

  • Starter: Gerald Everett
  • Backups: Donald Parham, Jr., Tre' McKitty, Hunter Kampmoyer, Erik Krommenhoek, Sage Surratt and Stone Smartt (NFI list)

Offensive tackles

  • Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT); Storm Norton or Trey Pipkins III (RT)
  • Backups: Foster Sarell (LT), Zack Bailey (LT/RT)

Interior offensive linemen

  • Starters: Matt Feiler (LG), Corey Linsley (C) and Zion Johnson (RG)
  • Backups: Jamaree Salyer (LG), Will Clapp (C), Brenden Jaimes (RG), Cameron Hunt (LG), Isaac Weaver (C) and Ryan Hunter (RG)

Interior defensive linemen

  • Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery
  • Backups: Morgan Fox, Christian Covington, Otito Ogbonnia, Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko, Andrew Brown and Forrest Merrill
Outside linebacker

  • Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack
  • Backups: Kyle Van Noy, Chris Rumph II, Emeke Egbule, Jamal Davis II and Ty Shelby

Inside linebacker

  • Starters: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill
  • Backups: Troy Reeder, Nick Neimann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Damon Lloyd, Cole Christiansen and Kenneth Murray (PUP list)

Cornerback

  • Starters: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr.
  • Backups: Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, Brandon Sebastian and Ja'Sir Taylor

Safety

  • Starters: Derwin James, Jr., and Nasir Adderley
  • Backups: Mark Webb, Jr., Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Ben DeLuca, Deane Leonard, Raheem Layne and Skyler Thomas

Kicker

  • Starter: Dustin Hopkins
  • Backup: James McCourt

Punter

  • JK Scott

Long snapper

  • Josh Harris

Kick returner

  • Starter: DeAndre Carter
  • Backups: Michael Bandy, Joe Reed and Ja'Sir Taylor

Punt returner

  • Starter: DeAndre Carter
  • Backups: Michael Bandy, Bryce Callahan and Ja'Sir Taylor

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

