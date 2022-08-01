Chargers Sign USFL TE Sage Surratt

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have circled back into the USFL pool of players and added a tight end ahead of the second week of training camp.

On Sunday, the team announced the signing of tight end Sage Surratt.

Surratt, 24, most recently played in the USFL for the Birmingham Stallions, helping lead the team win the league’s championship.

After going undrafted in 2021, Surratt signed with the Detroit Lions. He initially was signed to Detroit's practice squad, but was released shortly after the regular season beginning.

Prior to Surratt's pro career, he posted a productive college career at Wake Forest, totaling 66 receptions for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season. He was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award – presented annually to the nation's most outstanding receiver – and earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 2019.

Surratt is the second player signed by the Chargers out of the USFL. Last week, the team reached a deal with defensive end Carlo Kemp of the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Prior to training camp, the Chargers placed tight end Stone Smartt on the non-football injury list. Surratt will join a tight end group that consists of Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Tre' McKitty, Hunter Kampmoyer and Erik Krommenhoek.

The Chargers will hold their first padded practice on Monday.

