Chargers to Travel More Than 25,000 Miles in 2020

While fans, media, and even some of those inside the NFL typically focus on the order of the various matchups a team draws with its schedule, the amount of distance traveled generally goes under the radar. However, it can play a significant factor in how a club performs in a given season.

With few exceptions, franchises located on the West Coast travel more than their East Coast or more centralized counterparts. That holds for the Los Angeles Chargers, who will travel more than 25,000 miles to complete their 2020 regular-season schedule, according to ESPN Stats and Information. That number actually marks an improvement over last season when the club made multiple trips to the East Coast traveled internationally to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City.

But while one might assume the Chargers share their travel disadvantages with the rest of their division, the unique nature of the AFC West actually creates a massive discrepancy. The Chiefs, who play half their games in the Midwest, will travel less than 16,000 miles, also according to ESPN Stats and Information. The delta between those two figures -- 9,794 miles -- represents the largest difference between two division rivals in the NFL this season.

The Chiefs, of course, don't need any extra help. They enter 2020 as the defending champions and have one of the most talented rosters in the league headlined by former MVP Patrick Mahomes. Any additional advantage over their AFC West rivals makes an apparently one-sided contest appear even more slanted.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH