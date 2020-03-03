Chargers, Travis Benjamin to Part Ways After Four Seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers' receiving corps will feature one less vertical threat than it did a year ago. Travis Benjamin, who joined the team in 2016, will not return to Los Angeles next season, adding to the list of offseason

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Though Benjamin's contract technically extends through the 2020 season, the deal automatically voids on March 8, 10 days before the start of the new league year. The Chargers would have either needed to sign a new pact with Benjamin or mutually agree to push back the void date to avoid the veteran wideout hitting free agency.

The 30-year-old Benjamin signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Chargers after a breakout 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns. One of the NFL's fastest receivers at his peak -- he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine -- Benjamin's health limited his impact during his four seasons in Southern California. He played a full 16-game slate only once during the duration of the deal and missed 17 games in total, most coming last year after landing on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.

With Benjamin departing, the Chargers will look to retool their receiving corps behind frontline players Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and likely franchise-tag recipient Hunter Henry. Of the team's remaining wideouts, only Jason Moore and Andre Patton have caught a pass in the NFL. Los Angeles has more experience returning at tight end, though Virgil Green and Sean Culkin combined for just 10 catches last season. Given those realities, the front office could look to the 2020 NFL Draft -- widely considered to have one of the best receiver classes in recent history -- for a boost.

