Chargers to Start Rookie Trey Pipkins at Left Tackle if Russell Okung Sits

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- With a groin injury expected to sideline veteran left tackle Russell Okung during Sunday's matchup with the Oakland Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers have tabbed rookie Trey Pipkins as the replacement starter.

"Trey would start at left tackle," head coach Anthony Lynn said during his Friday press conference. "Trent (Scott) would definitely play, but Trey would start."

Okung suffered the groin injury while trying to make a tackle during the Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Okung could not return to the game, forcing backup Trent Scott into action for the final two quarters. Pipkins could not play due to the team leaving him on the inactive list.

Still, Lynn feels strongly enough about Pipkins' limited action this season to give him the nod at left tackle if Okung cannot go. Given that Okung did not practice at all this week, Pipkins will almost certainly start for just the second time in his NFL career.

"I thought the last time that Trey went in, I thought he did fine," Lynn said. "I wanted to see him start again and see how he plays, see how he handles that.

"Like I said, it's not too big for the young man. He went into the game, competed. He's athletic and can run. I like the way he gets to the second level and covers up linebackers. He gave up a couple hits and a sack last time, but he's a rookie. He needs to get in there and learn. I like his development so far."

Though the Chargers no longer have a playoff spot on the line, players like Pipkins can earn opportunities in 2020 by playing well over the next two games. The offensive line will likely change during the offseason, as starting right guard Michael Schofield will hit free agency, Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey could entertain retirement after a serious neck injury, and right tackle remains unsettled. A strong performance for Pipkins could put him into consideration for a full-time starting job next year.

"They're backups and swing tackles," Lynn said of Pipkins and Scott. "If they can go in there and impress these last couple of weeks, it's huge going into the offseason as far as how we start next year."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH