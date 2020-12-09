Chargers Try to Turn the Page After Historic Loss

The Chargers are trying to rebound from Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

It has been three days since the Chargers suffered their worst loss in franchise history. Anthony Lynn has taken responsibility for the loss. He has been asked anything from why the team wasn't prepared for the game and about his job status.

"I don't have time to worry about job status, to be honest with you," Lynn said. "As long as I'm the head coach here, my focus is trying to get this thing back on track and finish this season out the right way."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Dean Spanos and his family would evaluate everything after the season is over. Lynn will be the head coach for four more games, then it will be a toss-up.

The team lost 45-0 to the New England Patriots. Quarterback Cam Newton threw for 69 yards. Maybe it is deeper than just the team losing.

"There's a lot of different problems that would cause us to get beaten 45 to zero like that," said defensive end Joey Bosa. "I don't know. I don't have an answer."

It is tough. The team is 3-9. They would draft fifth overall if the season ended today.

The team is trying to stay positive.

"Pretty important to learn from your mistakes," Bosa explained. "Maybe that could be a reason why we're repeating similar mistakes over and over if we're not learning from past mistakes. So maybe just forgetting about it isn't the best move."

That is one way to look at it.

It was a rough day for rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Probably his worse game as a pro, but it was a learning experience for him. He will learn from this loss the most.

Herbert didn't throw a touchdown for the first time as a pro and threw two interceptions. The offensive line also wasn't up to par. Lynn felt like they didn't give the rookie quarterback time, but in turn, he felt like Herbert was starring some guys down.

"We have to stop looking for certain targets and just get back to our progressions," Lynn said. "We just have to get other guys involved. Early on, this ball was going a lot of different places. We can't start back forcing the ball to certain people and expect the offense to get back into the rhythm that it was earlier."

The Bolts have a 24-hour rule after any game. Even though this loss hurt more, they are moving on to the Atlanta Falcons.

"We got the guys in this locker room that will come out and fight and continue to go," said tight end Hunter Henry. "So, one thing you can do, man, we have four more opportunities. It starts next weekend."

The Falcons game will be challenging. Their offense features quarterback Matt Ryan, running back Todd Gurley, receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. It will be a tough matchup.

These next four games will be tough.

"I'm going to show up," said Bosa. "I'm going to play hard for the rest of the year. So, I don't know if everybody else will, but I think we have a great group."

This is similar to what defensive end Melvin Ingram said last season after their 39-10 loss against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. He basically said in more colorful language that if guys didn't want to fight when the going got tough, they could move on.

The Chargers face the Falcons, at the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and finishing it off in Kansas City. So, what do they have to do in their last four games?

"Just finishing what we started, I think that's really the biggest thing," said rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray. "You never come into anything and quit. So, we got four more left. Our job is to give it all these last four, and then let the chips fall where they may."

The Chargers believe that they have the players to finish the season off strong. It will be a tall task, especially with the four talented teams they face. They are most likely to finish 3-13 than 7-9.

After the season, there will be a lot of questions that will need answers. Lynn said Monday that he believes he is the right man for the job. He feels like he can right the ship.

"If I'm the head coach here in the future, then I have some tough decisions to make this offseason starting with myself and everyone else," Lynn said.

As for now, they will focus on trying to put together a winning streak or something to show the Spanos family why he deserves to keep his job.