Tua Tagovailoa Similar in 'Terms of Playing the Game' to Philip Rivers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers have enjoyed quality play behind center for the better part of the last two decades thanks to the selections of future Hall of Famer Drew Brees in 2001 and possible Hall of Famer Philip Rivers three drafts later. With Brees now entering his 15th season with the New Orleans Saints and Rivers kicking off his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts, the Chargers will soon have to locate a worthy successor to further their success at the most important position in the sport.

While no prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft possesses an identical skill set to either of the Chargers' last two franchise quarterbacks, one offers a decent amount of overlap in the eyes of former talent scout and NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

"In terms of how do these guys stack up with Philip, I would say with Tua, not nearly as big, but I would say in terms of grade, I would say there's some similarity there in terms of playing the game with really, really good eyes, very accurate, good decision-makers, poise, touch throwers," Jeremiah said on a conference call with media this week. "I think Philip coming out had a little bit stronger arm and Tua moves around a little bit better. But I don't think that's a terribly far-fetched comparison there in terms of just talent."

Tua Tagovailoa has previously drawn comparisons to Brees due to their similar physical stature (both measure in at roughly 6-feet) though the former possesses superior mobility as a prospect. However, Jeremiah points to Tagovailoa's non-physical traits -- vision, throwing with anticipation, avoiding mistakes -- as signs that he can replicate what the Chargers enjoyed from Rivers over the past 14 seasons.

Perhaps just as importantly, Jeremiah sees more deviation from Rivers in the other signal-callers which the Chargers might otherwise consider early in the draft.

"And then with Herbert, I would just say Philip was just a more natural -- even though it's an unnatural motion, he was naturally gifted with layering the ball, throwing with touch, anticipation," Jeremiah said. "I think Philip was a little bit ahead there. And then Jordan Love, Jordan Love has more physical tools than Philip does just with the ability to make so many incredible throws with extreme velocity from all different platforms and falling away and arm angles but nowhere near as consistent or as accurate as Philip."

Though Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has not tipped his hand regarding the players he believes will last until his top pick, it seems fairly likely that a quarterback will enter into the equation. If he wants to maintain the strengths the team had under Rivers, Tagovailoa might make the most sense.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

