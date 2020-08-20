Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor brings a different element that helps the offense and defense

The NFL is in a new era at the quarterback position. The dual-threat quarterback era is taking over, which means a quarterback who can beat you with his arm and his legs. The Chargers have now entered that era this offseason.

Tyrod Taylor is their starting quarterback now. He is a dual quarterback, who is entering his tenth year in the NFL. He sat behind Philip Rivers last season and learned the offense. Now he is trying to get comfortable with his offensive weapons.

"Our chemistry has been good, we have been on the same page," explained Taylor. "We just need to stay in this groove. We have open conversations on the field and in the meeting rooms too. I think everyone is excited about us going out there and making plays each and every day. Just continue to build that chemistry."

Taylor is coming into a situation where there is a lot on the offensive side. He has running back Austin Ekeler, who was three yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards last season. Taylor has tight end Hunter Henry who, despite missing four games last season, finished with a career-high 652 yards and five touchdowns. He also has one of the top receiving duos in the NFL in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

"We're definitely building a lot of chemistry with one another," said Taylor. "Those guys are phenomenal talents. It's my job to give those guys the ball, so they can make plays and be themselves. Of course, I'm definitely dropping back looking for one of those two. Of course, coverage has to dictate where the ball goes. It's not just those two. We got a bunch of talented guys involved."

While Taylor is helping bring a new identity to the offense, he is also helping on the defensive side of the football. He is now giving the defense a first-hand look at a mobile quarterback who has superstar weapons.

"It definitely puts a lot of pressure on us," cornerback Casey Hayward said. "They're messing us up on a lot of things and I feel like we got a pretty solid defense. If we can compete with them and they can compete with us, we got a chance to be really good."

During Wednesday mornings practice, there was a play where the offense was on the opposing team's goal line, and Taylor snaps the ball, runs to his left, and runs it into the end zone for the touchdown. He is a quarterback that can move, and if you look at the Chargers schedule, they will face multiple quarterbacks who can move around the pocket.

"It is a little different than chasing Phil (Rivers) around," said defensive end Joey Bosa. "He doesn't have quite the quickness of Tyrod. It is good work for us trying to keep him in the pocket. He really never stops. After the first guy he is always bouncing around keeping the play going. It is good work for us."

As training camp continues, the chemistry will grow between Taylor and his offense. As the defense players stated, he will also help them prepare for the quarterbacks they will face. This offseason is a lot different than any other because the Bolts will not face a different team until week one against the Cincinnati Bengals.