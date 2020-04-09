Tyrod Taylor Sees Himself as Part of Dual-Threat QB Revolution

Even after his team tried to lure Tom Brady in March and rumored interest in Cam Newton continuing to swirl, Tyrod Taylor remains the likely Week 1 starter behind center for the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor represents a statistical anomaly, a quarterback selected in the sixth round who went on to start 46 games over nine seasons. Now, he looks to subvert expectations again as he takes over an offense previously commanded by Philip Rivers.

"It's definitely more real than not, now," Taylor says in an interview with Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne. "I've worked my butt off day in and day out to get to this point, to be able to look at Year 10 in the National Football League and still be competing for a starting job. It's a testament, for me, of the work that I've put in and the focus and the discipline I've had over the years.

Taylor doesn't just see himself as a player who beat the odds. As a 6-foot-1, 217-pound quarterback who makes plays in and outside the pocket, he has fought against the NFL's expectations and standards for what type of athlete belongs at the position. Back when he entered the league in 2011, only four signal-callers under 6-2 started more than half their team's games. That figure has only increased slightly in the near decade since, with six doing so last season. Of those, Baker Mayfield, Gardiner Minshew, Kyler Murray, and Russell Wilson routinely make plays outside of structure, a once-intolerable act that has grown in acceptance during Taylor's career.

"I like to see their success, because I like for the league to understand there's different guys," Taylor says. "Everybody doesn't have to be the same person to play quarterback."

To that end, Taylor believes his unique skill set fits what the Chargers hope to do on offense. Unlike Rivers, who played virtually his entire career from the pocket, Taylor's speed and ability to throw on the run allow the team to utilize pistol option, bootlegs, and moving pockets. Taylor can factor in the ground game as well. During his three seasons as the Buffalo Bills' starter, he recorded 1,575 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

"The more success that the dual-threat guys are having, coaches are looking to build a scheme around that. Because of how dangerous you can be. With the right person back there -- and I believe I am the right person back there -- it makes your team even more dangerous."

He looks well positioned to get that opportunity. According to Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Taylor is "in the driver's seat" to land the starting job in 2020. That doesn't preclude the team from selecting a quarterback early in the upcoming draft or adding a veteran later in free agency, but it puts Taylor in a more advantageous position given his superior experience with the system.

"We've definitely had conversations, and they've been good conversations," Taylor says. "Clear on both ends. From drafted in the sixth round in 2011 to now, I've always had the same mindset. And that is to prepare like you're the starter day one. I think that's the best way to go about it, because you put the most into it and you get the best reward out. Even as a backup, I don't think you should have a backup mindset. You're limiting yourself. You don't reach your full potential."

Barring an unforeseeable change, Taylor will have the chance to back up his confidence on the football field this season.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH