Chargers' Tyrod Taylor Has Estimated 75.7% Chance of Starting Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers have gone through several develops at the quarterback position this offseason.

The team took more than a month following their final game of 2019 to determine whether or not to re-sign longtime starter Philip Rivers, eventually deciding to part ways after a 16-year run. The Chargers then made a serious pursuit of former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, coming in second to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the race for his services. Mild speculation that they could add former MVP Cam Newton followed before it became clear the front office preferred to stick with veteran Tyrod Taylor and focus on the draft. Los Angeles went on to select Oregon's Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick.

Now, the Chargers find themselves with a de facto two-man race at starting quarterback, a competition that will unfold during training camp and the preseason. Both head coach Anthony Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco have described Taylor as "in the driver's seat" for the job but each acknowledged that Herbert could win the job with a strong showing.

The oddsmakers at FoxBet.com have looked at this QB race and assessed the probability each signal-caller has to win the job. At present, the site favors Taylor, giving him approximately a 75.7% chance of starting behind center in Week 1. That meshes with statements made by the Chargers' top brass as well as the notion that rookies will have a harder time acclimating to the NFL than normal given the restrictions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But while Taylor has a fairly clear path to the starting job, that doesn't necessarily mean he will hold onto it for the entire 2020 season. Herbert, like many rookies, could experience significant improvement week to week as he gains practice reps and spends more time in meetings and with his teammates. The Chargers have a vested interest in Herbert taking over at quarterback early in his career, and they will have no better window to compete for a championship than while he earns the relatively affordable salary of his rookie contract.

That assumes Herbert can play at a high enough level, however. Something he will have to demonstrate to the Chargers later this year.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH