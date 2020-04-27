Chargers QB: Tyrod Taylor Favored Over Justin Herbert to Start Week 1

By making Oregon's Justin Herbert the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers kickstarted the conversation about how they plan to handle the quarterback position. The team raved about Herbert's fit in their offense, and few signal-callers taken in the first round wait long to take over.

Still, while Herbert looks like the future face of the franchise, veteran Tyrod Taylor current stands as the odds-on favorite to start behind center in Week 1. Sports Betting AG currently has Taylor as -370 to open the season as the starter, giving him implied odds of 78.7%.

That Taylor comes out of the draft as the most likely Week 1 starter shouldn't come as a surprise. Both head coach Anthony Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco referred to him as in the "driver's seat" to open up the season as the starter given his NFL experience and track record. That doesn't mean the team will deny Herbert the chance to compete for the job, however.

“Those guys, it’s going to be a competitive room," head coach Anthony Lynn said following the draft. "At the same time, those guys are going to learn from each other. I think Justin is walking into a great situation because he couldn’t be around two better pros than Tyrod and Easton [Stick]. They have different skill sets to what we’ve had here in the past. All of these guys, they have arms that can make every throw, they’re mobile and just allow you to do more things."

Check out the full odds list below.

Tyrod Taylor -370

Justin Herbert +260

Easton Stick +3200

