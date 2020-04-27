ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers QB: Tyrod Taylor Favored Over Justin Herbert to Start Week 1

Jason B. Hirschhorn

By making Oregon's Justin Herbert the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers kickstarted the conversation about how they plan to handle the quarterback position. The team raved about Herbert's fit in their offense, and few signal-callers taken in the first round wait long to take over.

Still, while Herbert looks like the future face of the franchise, veteran Tyrod Taylor current stands as the odds-on favorite to start behind center in Week 1. Sports Betting AG currently has Taylor as -370 to open the season as the starter, giving him implied odds of 78.7%.

That Taylor comes out of the draft as the most likely Week 1 starter shouldn't come as a surprise. Both head coach Anthony Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco referred to him as in the "driver's seat" to open up the season as the starter given his NFL experience and track record. That doesn't mean the team will deny Herbert the chance to compete for the job, however.

“Those guys, it’s going to be a competitive room," head coach Anthony Lynn said following the draft. "At the same time, those guys are going to learn from each other. I think Justin is walking into a great situation because he couldn’t be around two better pros than Tyrod and Easton [Stick]. They have different skill sets to what we’ve had here in the past. All of these guys, they have arms that can make every throw, they’re mobile and just allow you to do more things."

Check out the full odds list below.

Tyrod Taylor -370
Justin Herbert +260
Easton Stick +3200

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers Comfortable with Current Depth Along Offensive Line

The Chargers didn't draft an offensive lineman during the 2020 NFL Draft, but GM Tom Telesco feels comfortable with the group he currently has.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL draft open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers Draft Superlatives: Which Picks Offer Best Value, Biggest Risk?

Which of the Chargers' 2020 draft picks offers the best value, biggest risk, and sleeper potential?

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Draft Grades: Telesco Found Value Throughout 2020 NFL Draft

The Chargers added six players in the 2020 NFL Draft. We grade those selections from a process-focused perspective.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers UDFA Tracker: Los Angeles Agrees to Terms with 19 UDFAs

The Chargers agreed to terms with 19 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Take K.J. Hill to Close Out Draft Class

The Chargers put the finishing touches on their 2020 draft class with the selection of Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Bolster Special Teams with Alohi Gilman

The Chargers added a potential special-teams contributor by selecting Notre Dame defensive back Alohi Gilman in the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Take Speedy Wideout Joe Reed in Fifth Round

The Chargers brought in another versatile skill-position prospect, drafting Virginia wide receiver Joe Reed in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Add Joshua Kelley to Kick Off Day 3

In the fourth round, the Chargers added UCLA running back Joshua Kelley, a wide-zone specialist who could carve out a niche early in his career.

Jason B. Hirschhorn