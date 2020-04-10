Chargers Rank 25th in Sports Illustrated's QB Situation Standings

After 14 seasons with one starting quarterback, the Los Angeles Chargers enter a new era. Philip Rivers departed earlier this offseason for the Indianapolis Colts while the Chargers ultimately did not acquire a veteran to replace him, opting instead to hand the reins to Tyrod Taylor and focus on the draft for a long-term solution at the position.

As a result, a team with one of the most stable situations behind center now finds itself in flux. Taylor has the faith of his head coach and the front office has the No. 6 overall pick with which to locate a quarterback of the future, but the Chargers could end up like many teams without a franchise signal-caller: wondering in the wilderness for the foreseeable future.

A new ranking of quarterback situations from Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr reckons with that reality, placing the Chargers in the bottom quarter of the NFL:

25. Los Angeles Chargers

Depth chart: Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick

I like the idea of Taylor finally getting the reins back for at least a few games, though there is little doubt the Chargers are taking his eventual replacement in Round 1. Taylor played well alongside Anthony Lynn in Buffalo and, with the momentum of the entire organization finally behind him (for at least a little while) I think the Chargers are in line to surprise.

Orr's optimism for the Chargers matches that of Taylor himself, who said in a recent interview that the team's investment in him represents "a testament … of the work that I've put in and the focus and discipline I've had over the years." The offense certainly has weapons for the veteran quarterback to exploit, a group headlined by Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Hunter Henry.

At the same time, Taylor's position as the presumptive starter doesn't alter his long-term outlook. The Chargers will almost certainly invest an early draft choice into a rookie quarterback, and that prospect will ultimately affect the team's fortunes more than Taylor, whose contract expires next offseason, will. Perhaps the veteran surprises and becomes more than just a stopgap option and forces the rookie to wait not unlike Rivers did early in his career. However, those situations occur infrequently in the modern NFL.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH