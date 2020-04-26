Chargers UDFA Tracker: Los Angeles Agrees to Terms with 19 UDFAs

LOS ANGELES -- The 2020 NFL Draft went smoothly despite the new, fully virtual nature of the format. No team missed a draft pick and the league did not have to pause the clock in order to facilitate a selection or trade, a concern that emerged in the days leading up to the event.

However, the decentralized nature of the 2020 draft did have an effect on how other parts of the draft process unfolded. In particular, the work of signing undrafted free agents resulted in clubs finalizing their additions in a much more expedient fashion than in past years.

Already, the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with their undrafted free agents, adding 19 rookies to the six they selected during the seven rounds of the draft. The group of UDFAs included multiple additions from Notre Dame (two) and Florida State (two) and only one non-FBS prospect.

Check out the Chargers' undrafted free agent class below.

· Asmar Bilal, LB, Notre Dame

· Darius Bradwell, RB, Tulane

· John Brannon, CB, Western Carolina

· Cole Christiansen, LB, Army

· Jeff Cotton, WR, Idaho

· Joshua Dunlop, G, UTSA

· Breiden Fehoko, DL, LSU

· Romeo Finley, LB, Miami (Fla.)

· Joe Gaziano, DE, Northwestern

· Nate Gilliam, OL, Wake Forest

· Bobby Holly, FB, Louisiana Tech

· Jesse Lemonier, DE, Liberty

· Kevin McGill, CB, Eastern Michigan

· Gabe Nabers, FB, Florida State

· Jared Rice, TE, Fresno State

· Ryan Roberts, OL, Florida State

· Dalton Schoen, WR, Kansas State

· T.J. Smith, DT, Arkansas

· Donte Vaughn, CB, Notre Dame

