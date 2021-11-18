Chargers update on edge rusher Joey Bosa and other players on COVID list

The Chargers placed edge rusher Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the COVID list on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced that Tillery did test positive for COVID, and with Bosa, it was a "close contact."

"He's tested negative," Staley said. "But he's going to be out here for a few days."

Bosa is reportedly unvaccinated, so he must be away from the facility for five days. That means if he hasn't tested positive by Saturday, he will be able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

"They're both feeling well, and I've been in contact with both those guys," Staley said.

Staley did mention that fellow defensive tackle Christian Covington had tested positive for COVID. The Chargers put him on the list while they added defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to the 53-man roster.

The team and coaching staff have taken every precaution.

"We have outdoor team meetings, we don't ever meet inside as a big group," Staley explained. "So, our lifting groups are organized where our unvaccinated guys are completely separate from everybody else. So, the numbers are just a really good distribution so that we're safe and sound in the meeting rooms."

The Chargers were without defensive tackle Linval Joseph for Wednesday's practice because he is dealing with a shoulder issue. That is two of three starters on the defensive line starters, and Covington plays starters snaps, so that is three missing players.

If certain players can't go on Sunday, the Chargers have Forrest Merrill, Andrew Brown, and Caraun Reid on the practice squad to elevate.

A lot can happen from now until Sunday, but Staley is confident in the team as a whole.

"We're just going to move forward with the guys that we have that we've been training," Staley explained. "Fortunately, those guys have played in the games for us. So, we have confidence in them because they've been out there, we kind of know who they are, know their strengths and weaknesses."

They are also without linebacker Drue Tranquill, who was placed on the COVID list last Thursday. He continues to be on the list.

Headset Issue

During the Chargers loss to the Vikings, there were some noticeable rumblings on defense around the third quarter when safety Derwin James looked towards the sideline and threw his hands up in confusion.

After the game, Staley did mention that they had a headset issue. That at some points, he and James couldn't communicate, so James would have to run over like a quarterback and get the play, or cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. would get it and relay it to the safety.

"Derwin managed it really well because he was kind of getting the play for me from the sidelines," Staley said. "So, we're able to do that it was just frustrating."

He did say it was stressful, especially because the offense controls the play clock, not the defense, so players and coaches had to be on high alert. Staley mentioned that they did communicate what happened to the NFL since they are the ones who provide the technology.

"That's part of the game, you got to be able to adjust," James explained. "I'm not here to blame that's the reason or that because I feel like we still get off the field sometimes, and plays are still there to be made."

Nuts N' Bolts