Chargers versus Bengals breakdown and prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers will open the season in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon, trying to secure their first victory of the season at Paul Brown Stadium (1:05 p.m. local time, CBS).

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is 1-2 in season openers. The Bolts lead the all-time series record at 21-15. In their last encounter, Los Angeles was victorious 26-21 over Cincinnati.

This will be the first game that the team will travel to since the COVID-19, they departed Los Angeles two days early because it is an east coast game. Lynn told the media on Friday that they will need to be disciplined because everything has changed.

"There is no more routine," explained Lynn. "You just have to embrace that. It just the way it's going to be. Things have changed drastically, and they change every day. So, this is our first travel trip, so I'm pretty sure we are going to learn a lot. You know we're gonna be in Cincinnati for a couple days, and once we get there, we just gotta be disciplined. Just stay tight, stay in the hotel. You know you go for walk things like that, but you know normally when you get there that when you have a little comradery, guys go to dinner and you look forward to that time and coaches go to dinner and things like that, but you can't do that stuff right now. The comradery part of it, the chemistry part of it it's been tough, but that's a big part of football, but we have to understand what's at stake and make those sacrifices."

Key matchup

The Chargers have been making progress every season when it comes to stopping the run. Last season, they were in the middle of the pack at allowing 112.8 yards per game. The team will have to keep recently extended Bengals running back Joe Mixon in check because he is dangerous. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa shared the sentiment, "With a guy like that, you gotta make sure you're hitting him in the right spots. Taking him down by his legs. Wrapping and rolling." The Bolts could have a tough time tackling because they have not had full contact since last December. The defense will need to stay disciplined if they are going to slow down Mixon.

Defensive player to watch

The Chargers are down an all-pro safety in Derwin James, who is out for the season with a meniscus injury. Lynn still hasn't named a starter at the position, but Rayshawn Jenkins will most likely slide over to strong safety, and Nasir Adderley will start at free safety. Adderley missed all but four games last season and was slowed down with a hamstring injury. The young safety has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from training camp. A lot of his defensive teammates have been saying how excited they are to see the young safety take the field. The Delaware alum stated how excited he is to be back on the field and ready for his opportunity.

Offensive player to watch

There is no one on the offensive side more fun to watch than receiver Keenan Allen. He is coming off a massive contract extension. Allen will be looking to exploit Cincinnati's secondary the way he has consistently of every secondary he faces, especially because the Chargers have a new starting quarterback this season in Tyrod Taylor. Allen will make life easier for any quarterback. On Wednesday, Taylor said that he doesn't believe anyone can guard Allen one on one and called him a quarterback's best friend. Taylor will certainly be looking his way on Sunday.

Key to the game

Now that Philip Rivers is gone, that means the Chargers can run more of Lynn's style, which is running the football to open up the passing game. Look for the Bolts to run the ball with Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and who knows, maybe they throw in a wrinkle or two.

Prediction

The Chargers are three-point favorites going into the game on Sunday. The Chargers have some injuries going into the game with center Mike Pouncey (hip) out, receiver Mike Williams (shoulder), and right guard Trai Turner (knee) questionable to play. I believe Williams will play, and the Bolts offense will make some plays. I think the defense will get after Burrow and cause some turnovers.

Chargers 24 Bengals 20