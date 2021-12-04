Chargers vs. Bengals prediction and breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals (7-4) at 10 a.m. pacific. The game will be on CBS with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), and Evan Washburn (sideline) are on the call.

The Chargers are coming off a bad loss against the Denver Broncos last Sunday. The offense couldn't get going while having only two starters on the offensive line. The depth was tested, and they couldn't keep a clean pocket for quarterback Justin Herbert.

The defense couldn't slow down the Broncos offense on the ground or through the air. The Broncos were one of the worst third-down offenses in the NFL, and the defense allowed them to convert 8 out of 11.

The Chargers defense has struggled this season to stop the run and now face running back Joe Mixon, one of the best in the league.

"He's as good of a runner, right now, as there is — pick a runner, he is as good as any of them," Staley said. "He has balance, body control, speed, power on contact. This guy is really good on contact. He can catch the football out of the backfield. He's a very, very complete back."

Key matchup

The Bolts secondary will be missing cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., so they will have the challenging task of covering Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. They each have more than 450 receiving yards on the season and have combined for 13 touchdowns. It could be a long day for the secondary if they can't keep up.

Offensive player to watch

Mike Williams. Self-explanatory when he plays well, the team plays well. They need to get him involved in the offense.

Defensive player to watch

Michael Davis. The cornerback has had some good and bad moments. He has been asked to cover receivers, and tight ends all season. This might be a game where he shadows Chase, and with the injuries they have, they will be counting on Davis to step up.

Key to the game

Slowing down Mixon. He is an underrated hero this season because he is having a pro bowl year. He is close to hitting 1,000 rushing yards and has scored 13 touchdowns. The defense hasn't been good at stopping the run. He will tear them up on Sunday if they don't slow him down.

Prediction

Chargers are +3.5 point underdogs going into Sunday. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Chargers pulled off the upset because they are known for beating teams no one gives them a shot too, but this won't be it. Cincinnati has a talented team.

Bengals 34 Chargers 24