Chargers Versus Bills Prediction & Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills (7-3) at Bills Stadium at 10 a.m. local time on CBS with Greg Gumble (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst), and Jay Feeley (sideline reporter) calling the third Bolts game in a row.

The Chargers are coming off a win over the winless New York Jets and will look to try and put together their first winning streak this season. The lead the all-time series against the Bills 25-15-2. The Bolts have won the last four matchups. The last time the Bills beat them was in 2008.

The Bolts are coming into this game with numerous injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback Casey Hayward won’t play due to a groin injury. They are also very thin at the LEO position. Melvin Ingram has been dealing with a knee injury all season and was put on IR while Uchenna Nwosu will also be out.

“We're gonna rotate some guys over done and just see who has a hot hand,” said head coach Anthony Lynn. “Put them on the open side. You may see Joey (Bosa) over there. You may see Jerry Tillery over there some. E (Emeke Egbule) is going to play. He's going to step up and play this week. So, we have some guys we can throw at the Leo position.”

Key matchup

The biggest matchup will be the secondary against the Bills receiving core. Hayward will not play. The team did activate cornerback Chris Harris Jr. who is coming back from an ankle injury. He has been out since week three. Brandon Facyson is also back from the COVID-19 list. The Bills feature pro bowl receiver Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. It will be interesting to see how the Bolts will defend all the talent that the Bills have even with receiver John Brown out.

Defensive player to watch

The player to watch will be defensive end Joey Bosa. He came back last week after missing two games from a concussion. He had five quarterback hits. He will need to make up for Ingram and Nwosu being out. Bosa can’t let Josh Allen stand back there and pick the secondary apart.

Offensive player to watch

Justin Herbert. The rookie quarterback struggled to an extent in his last road game against the Miami Dolphins. He still scored three total touchdowns, but never really looked in rhythm. He rebounded throwing for three touchdowns against the Jets. Buffalo features a very good secondary, who can throw a lot of different things at quarterbacks. It will be interesting to see how the rookie quarterback plays on the road.

Key to the game

The offensive line will need to keep a clean pocket for the offensive player to watch. The Bills have sacked the opposing quarterback 27 times. Right guard Bryan Bulaga was in and out of practice this week but will play on Sunday. The offensive line will have their work cut out for them with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison on the edges.

Prediction

The Bills are five-point favorites heading into Sunday. The Bolts have a lot of question marks on defense. Even with Harris back, the secondary is missing Hayward. The pass rush will be key as well when because if they aren’t able to get to Allen then he will pick on the secondary all game.

Bills 31 Chargers 27