Chargers Versus Broncos Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) will travel to Denver to face division rival Broncos (2-4) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. local time on CBS with Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst), and sideline reporter Jay Feeley.

The Chargers are coming off their first victory in the Justin Herbert era against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. The Broncos lead the series all-time against the Bolts at 68-52-1. The Chargers have struggled in the division the last few years with a 0-7 record since last season. The Chargers have a 2-4 record against Denver in the Anthony Lynn era.

There has been some madness this week with both teams. The Chargers announced on Thursday that they had their first COVID-19 positive. Lynn canceled practice then placed right guard Ryan Groy on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Broncos had similar news when right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19. Chargers fit in both practices on Friday morning.

"Tried to be as normal as possible," explained Lynn. "We had to start with Thursday's practice. We did our sliding glide tempo, which is about half speed through Thursday's practice because there was some critical situations in there. And we need to get reps out on the field. And then we went right into a full-speed Friday's practice. So, the day was a lot longer than normal Friday practice, but a lot of the guys work hard to focus was there, and we got some work done."

Key matchup

The biggest matchup will be the Chargers already beaten up offensive line against the Denver Broncos pass rush. Groy was the starting right guard because Trai Turner has been out since week two with a groin injury. He won't play on Sunday either. Neither guard will play on Sunday. Lynn said that Scott Quessenberry or Cole Toner could play in that spot. How either of those two players play will be key on Sunday. The offensive line will face a Broncos defensive line that has been playing well as of late.

Defensive player to watch

Melvin Ingram will be the player to watch on Sunday. He has 6.5 career sacks against Denver. The Chargers need him to rattle Drew lock, who hasn't been at his best this season. Ingram, being the LEO, really helps in the run game as well, which the Bolts will need against former teammate Melvin Gordon and if Phillip Lindsay plays him. The Broncos offensive line has given up 19 sacks this season, so expect the Chargers defensive line to get after Lock.

Offensive player to watch

Keenan Allen loves playing against the Denver Broncos. There will be no Chris Harris Jr., but he will be playing against A.J. Bouye. Allen enjoys going up against Pro Bowl corners. The pro bowl is coming off a big game against the Jaguars, catching ten passes for 125 yards. He has been a weapon that Herbert looks for often this season. Look for that to continue, especially against a Broncos defense that looked strong against the Patriots and Chiefs. They held Kansas City to 0 for eight on third down last week and have caused four turnovers in two games.

Key to the game

The Chargers are going to need to get the rush game going on Sunday. The Broncos have allowed 109 yards a game this season, which is tenth best, but the Bolts need to get back to running the ball. Most likely, they will have Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson, and Troymaine Pope active. The Chargers need to mix the three players around to give the Broncos different looks and open up the play-action.

Prediction

The Chargers are three-point favorites going into the game on Sunday. Both teams will be missing some players on the offense line, so it feels like this will be a "Who can rattle the opposing quarterback more?" This game features two very young quarterbacks, so it will be interesting to see which defense will come out on top.

Chargers 24 Broncos 19