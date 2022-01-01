Chargers vs. Broncos breakdown and prediction part 2

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) will be facing off against the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. local time on CBS. It will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), and Evan Washburn (sideline) with the call.

The Chargers are coming off an embarrassing performance against the Houston Texans in which running back Rex Burkhead ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns on the defense. Texans quarterback Davis Mills also had a big game against a weak Chargers defense.

The offense was not much better. They moved the ball fine but couldn’t get into the end zone as often as Houston did. Running back Justin Jackson had over 150 yards of total offense and two touchdowns but had a late fumble that resulted in Texans points.

They will look to bounce back this weekend in a big game against the Broncos. The Chargers need to take care of business while also needing help from the Rams and Titans.

The Broncos are in a weird spot because their chances at making the playoffs are low, and they are coming off a bad loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. They had one of their worst performances offensively, with only running the ball for 18 yards and throwing for 153 yards.

Their defense held their own as they also do, especially against a Raiders offense that can put points up in a hurry.

“I think they have good players and are well-coached,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi explained. “That’s the simple explanation. They do a good job of limiting explosive plays. They make you be patient and drive on them. Like I said, they force team’s into a lot of third downs. I didn’t realize it until this, I think we were 50 percent [on third down] the last time we played them, which would usually be a good number, but if you hit third downs over and over again, you’re going to have to punt if you’re only at 50 percent. It’s that, ‘bend but don’t break.’ They have really good DBs.”

Key matchup

Chargers offensive line vs. Broncos defensive line. The last time these two teams met, Chargers left guard Matt Feiler didn’t play due to an injury. That let the Broncos defensive line take advantage and get pressure on Justin Herbert. Now that Feiler will play in this matchup, it should be different. Chargers offensive line needs to give Herbert time.

Offensive player to watch

Mike Williams. He didn’t play on Sunday against Houston. The Chargers need to get Williams going early because that is when this team has had success. He is a huge part of this offense, so if Herbert goes to him often and early, the Chargers will be in a good place.

Defensive player to watch

Joey Bosa. This seems like a game that needs consistent pressure from Bosa. Drew Lock will be at quarterback, and when faced with pressure, he is prone to mistakes. If Bosa can hit him often and even get a strip-sack, things will look up for the defense.

Key to the game

Chargers need a clean game. In the last two weeks, numerous turnovers have led the Chargers to lose their matchups. They need a clean game by the quarterback, running backs, receivers, tight ends, and offensive line. Taking care of the football is crucial.

Predictions

Chargers are -6.5 point favorites. It is a must-win game for the Chargers if they want to stay alive in the playoff race. Taking care of the football and playing tough defense has to be their biggest key.

Chargers 24 Broncos 14