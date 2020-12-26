Chargers Versus Broncos Prediction & Breakdown Part II

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) will battle their divisional opponent Denver Broncos (5-9) to see who ends up in the basement of the AFC West on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in their home finale at SoFi Stadium with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), and Amanda Balionis (sideline) calling the game.

The Chargers are coming off their second consecutive fourth-quarter/overtime victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in the last Thursday Night Football game of the season. The Bolts will look to continue their win streak on Sunday. The Denver Broncos lead the all-time series with a 69-52-1 record. They have won three consecutive against the Bolts.

The last time these two teams met, the Chargers held a 24-3 lead over the Broncos in the middle of the third quarter and let them come back. It was a bad game in a string of terrible late-game losses suffered by this team.

"It's another week for us," said rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. "Every week, our mindset is to go 1-0, regardless of what happened last time, we're trying to learn from it and get better."

Key Matchup

The Chargers will be without pro bowl defensive end Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu on Sunday. That means the defense will most likely count on Isaac Rochell and Jerry Tillery this weekend at the end position. Can they generate a pass rush on Drew Lock? Can they stop former teammate Melvin Gordon? Those will be the two biggest questions. Neither has stood out this season. It will be hard to generate a pass rush without Bosa and Nwosu, but if Rochell and Tillery can't, it will be a tough day for the defense.

Defensive player to watch

Chris Harris Jr. will be facing his former team. It will be interesting to see if he knows Drew Lock's tendencies and can take advantage of them. Also, he had a big interception against the Raiders, so it will be interesting to see if he can make it two weeks in a row.

Offensive player to watch

The Chargers most likely will be without tight end Hunter Henry on Sunday because he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means Donald Parham will make his first career start at tight end. He is a big tight end who was an offensive threat at the beginning of the season, but the team hasn't really used him as of late. It will be interesting to see how the team will use him on Sunday.

Key to the game

If Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb plays, Henry doesn't, and receiver Keenan Allen is limited, it could be a long day for Herbert. The Bolts will need to use their run game and many different formations to confuse the Broncos defense. The rookie quarterback has shined numerous times this season, and it will be interesting to see what he does on Sunday.

Prediction

The Chargers are three-point favorites heading into Sunday. Drew Lock has struggled this season, and the Broncos are coming off a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills, but the Chargers have too many injuries to overcome. The Broncos have a lot of healthy talent on both sides of the football. It is going to be a challenging divisional game.

Broncos 28 Chargers 24