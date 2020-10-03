Chargers Versus Buccaneers Breakdown and Prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers (2-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 10 a.m. local time on CBS with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn calling the game.

The Chargers are coming off a disappointing loss against the Carolina Panthers and will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon. The Chargers have an 8-3 record all-time against the Bucs but have lost their last two meetings. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has a 9-2 record all-time against the Bolts, and his previous loss to them was in 2005.

The Chargers are going into this game limping a bit. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are out for Sunday's matchup. So that means Ryan Groy will start at right guard, and second-year player Trey Pipkins will start at right guard.

"I'm not worried at all," said Lynn. "I've played against Todd (Bowles) for a lot of years that's what he likes to do. He pressures more on first and second down than any team in the league right now. He is trying to get you behind the sticks switching back to down and distance on third downs. We gotta step up. We gotta protect, and they bring it from everywhere. They have so many guys with multiple sacks. We are going to have to protect the quarterback. Get rid of the ball in places where we need to throw it, but we have a plan for that."

Key matchup

The biggest matchup to watch this Sunday will be how the offensive line will play without Turner and Bulaga. They allowed a lot of pressure last weekend against the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs defense is much better and can generate a lot more pressure. The Chargers offense might have to go to quick passes and finding different ways to run the football. Make no mistake about it, the Bucs defense is one of the best in the NFL, and it doesn't have many weaknesses, so it will be interesting to see what way the offense tries to attack their defense.

Defensive player to watch

It is the same choice as last week, defensive end Joey Bosa. The Chargers generated a consistent pass rush for maybe the first two drives of the game. The defense can't let Tom Brady stand back there because he will pick them apart. Bosa has been getting double teamed but has still impacted having a sack in all three of the team's games this season. If Bosa can disrupt Brady, especially with no receiver Chris Godwin and possibly no Scott Miller, who is questionable.

Offensive player to watch

There will be no Mike Williams for this game, so the player to watch is the Chargers receivers not named Keenan Allen. Will the Bucs decide to double team Allen and let the rest of the Chargers receivers beat them? Most likely. Allen had 13 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown last week against the Panthers and almost helped the Chargers get the victory. The rest of the receivers had a combined three catches for 38 yards. Lynn said on Friday that this is their opportunity to step up and show out.

Key to the game

The Chargers will need to move the ball consistently and keep Brady on the bench. Will they without Williams, Turner, and Bulaga? That is a toss-up. Mostly because of how important those three players are to the offense. The Chargers will probably go up-tempo offensive and quick plays to keep the ball moving. They will need to do something creative to try to score points and move the ball all game.

Prediction

The Buccaneers are seven-point favorites against the Chargers on Sunday. The Bolts have numerous injuries on offense at key positions. It may be tough with the offense to get jump started due to those injuries. The Bucs have injuries on offense, but they have Tom Brady at quarterback and at 43 years old is still playing like one of the best quarterback’s in the league.

Bucs 35 Chargers 23