Chargers Versus Chiefs Prediction & Breakdown Part II

The Chargers will be playing Kansas City for the second time this season, but the Chiefs won't start Patrick Mahomes.

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs (14-1) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. local time on CBS with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline) calling the game.

The Chargers are coming off a three-game win streak and will look to finish off the season on a four-game win streak. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 64-56-1 and have won 12 out of the last 13 games against the Chargers.

The Chiefs will be sitting quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get ready for the playoffs while receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins will be out with injuries. Chad Henne gets the start at quarterback for the first time since 2014. He will face his former head coach in Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

"He's a guy that will work within the realms of the offense but isn't afraid to take chances," said Bradley. "We just showed clips about 27 plays again today. We've watched them through the week just of his accuracy, his timing, and his decision making. So, he does a good job with all that."

Key Matchup

The Chargers will not have cornerback Casey Hayward and safety Rayshawn Jenkins. So, the key matchup to watch for is the defense against the Chiefs weapons. Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle, and the rest of Kansas City's receivers are still fast and dangerous. It is still not known if tight end Travis Kelce will play. The secondary will need to try to slow the Chiefs offense up. It may be tough with some other key players missing.

Offensive player to watch

Who else but Justin Herbert? The rookie quarterback will not have receiver Keenan Allen or tight end, Hunter Henry. If Andy Reid decides to let his defensive players play, it could be challenging for Herbert on Sunday. He has played well the last three games, even with Allen, Henry, and even Mike Williams in and out of the lineup. Herbert will look to continue his win streak and improve his rookie touchdown record.

Key to the game

The Chargers will need to overcome many question marks on offense and defense, especially with all of the unknowns on the Chiefs side. Besides missing Allen and Henry, the offense will be missing right tackle Bryan Bulaga and possibly left tackle Sam Tevi, who is questionable with a knee injury. If Tevi can't play, that is just more adversity Herbert will have to face on Sunday.

Prediction

The last time the Chargers faced a backup, a Chiefs backup quarterback Chase Daniel beat them 19-7 in 2014. I think with all the injuries the Chargers are facing on both sides of the football, it might too much to overcome.

Chiefs 27 Chargers 24