Chargers Versus Dolphins Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins (5-3) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. local time on CBS with Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst), and AJ Ross (sideline reporter) calling the game.

The Chargers are coming off yet another late-game heartbreaking loss. They lost 31-26 to the Las Vegas Raiders and are looking to bounce back this week. The Dolphins lead the series 18-16 all-time with winning their matchup last season 30-10 in Miami week four of the season. The Dolphins have also won 11 out of the previous 14 matchups against the Bolts.

The Chargers are going into the game the healthiest they have been in a while but will missing a key player in defensive end Joey Bosa. He is out because he is still in the concussion protocol. This will be his second missed game. The Bolts have a big question mark on the offensive side of the football, starting with right tackle Bryan Bulaga. He started against the Denver Broncos, then two plays into the game against the Raiders, he got hurt. He is questionable. The most significant question mark is right guard Trai Turner who has been out with a groin injury since week two. Sunday may be his best chance to play since the game against the Cheifs.

"Until I see him running around the field tomorrow and make certain cuts and movements, I decide if he plays or not," said head coach Anthony Lynn.

Key matchup

The biggest matchup will be the pass rush of the Chargers. They have been two-faced this season. At times they are a top ten pass rush, and other times they are one of the worst. They need to step up this weekend. Lynn said that Isaac Rochell and Jerry Tillery will play in Bosa's place. They will need to step up and keep constant pressure on Tua Tagovailoa. They will also need Melvin Ingram to be the pro bowl pass rusher he has been in the past. This season he has yet to register a sack, and if there were ever a game they needed some, it would be Sunday.

Defensive player to watch

Casey Hayward. The cornerback has been giving up big plays this season. Some haven't been entirely his fault, but some have been on him. There will be no Preston Williams for the Dolphins, who was put on IR on Wednesday. The Dolphins still have a dangerous receiving core led by DeVante Parker. Hayward will need to be better against the Dolphins if the Chargers hope to slow down the passing attack of the Dolphins.

Offensive player to watch

Kalen Ballage. He was brought up against the Raiders last week due to the injury to Troymaine Pope. Ballage ran hard. He rushed for 69 yards and one touchdown. This week, he will be facing his former team and could have a little chip on his shoulder. The Bolts will want to run the ball consistently to keep the defense guessing and open up the pass.

Key to the game

The Chargers will need to have a clean offensive game. No turnovers. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has to have a high touchdown game and a zero in the interception column. The Dolphins defense is relentless and will be throwing a lot of pressure their way. On defense, cause turnovers. They haven't been very good at taking the ball away. They have four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. They need to do better if they have a chance to win.

Prediction

It feels like the game is the first installment of Justin Herbert versus Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites, so it is believed it will be a one-score game, a specialty of the Bolts. They are right, and it will be Tua's third victory this season.

Dolphins 34 Chargers 28