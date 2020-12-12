Chargers Versus Falcons Prediction and Breakdown

The Chargers will look to break out of their two-game losing streak on Sunday against the Falcons.

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-9) will face the Atlanta Falcons (4-8) at SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. local times on Fox with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst), and Jenny Taft (sideline) calling the game.

The Chargers are coming off their worst loss in franchise history against the New England Patriots. They lost in all three phases of the game. The Bolts will look to bounce back against the Falcons on Sunday. The Falcons lead the all-time series 8-2. Atlanta is 6-0 being the away team in this series and will look to keep it intact.

Atlanta will not have their best weapon on the field in receiver Julio Jones. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the season. Does that change the Bolts approach heading into Sunday?

"Julio is one of the biggest weapons in the game at his position," said head coach Anthony Lynn. "We had things in that we want to try to take him away. It doesn't change what we're doing. They still have weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and we are going to have to deal with it."

Key matchup

Since there is no Jones, so the Chargers need to keep receiver Calvin Ridley in check. He is a dangerous weapon that can get hot at any time. He is coming off a 100-yard receiving game against the New Orleans Saints. The Chargers secondary has struggled this season to keep the opposing receivers in check, so it will be the key matchup to watch for on Sunday.

Defensive player to watch

Kenneth Murray. If one positive came out of the Chargers loss to the Patriots was the way the rookie linebacker played. He flew around and made several plays. He played loose and with passion. His team will be facing running back Todd Gurley, who will be looking to take advantage of the Bolts poor running game. The Bolts will need Murray to play loose yet again.

Offensive player to watch

Keenan Allen. His stats at home have been pretty good, catching 60 passes for 649 yards and three touchdowns. The game against New England was his first below 90 yards at home. Allen will look to take advantage of the Falcons secondary and be on his way for his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Key to the game

Justin Herbert going back to playing at a high level. The rookie quarterback is coming off a bad three out of four-game stretch. He threw three touchdowns and four interceptions against the three top AFC East teams. He isn't entirely to blame. The offensive line hasn't been up to par, and they haven't kept the pocket clean for Herbert. He will look to bounce back against the Falcons 30th ranked pass defense.

Prediction

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites against the Bolts. Atlanta has played well for their interim head coach Raheem Morris and expects that to continue. Morris has a real chance to take over as the team's head coach. He will have his defense ready to play, and his veteran quarterback will sling it.

Falcons 28 Chargers 24