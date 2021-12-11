Chargers vs. Giants prediction and breakdown

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Chargers versus Giants Prediction and Breakdown

    This should be an interesting matchup to see which Chargers team shows up.
    The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) will face the New York Giants (4-8) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. local time. It will be on Fox with Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color), and Shannon Spake (sideline).

    The Chargers are coming off a surprising road victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense played at a high level, scoring four touchdowns and moving the ball at will. The defense had their best performance of the season, holding Cincy to only 22 points while also sacking Joe Burrow six times and making them commit four turnovers.

    The Giants are coming off a bad 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Their defense wasn’t terrible they only gave up two touchdowns to Tua and their offense. They couldn’t score any touchdowns had to settle for three Graham Gano field goals.

    Even though they are 4-8, the Chargers know how dangerous this Giants team can be with the playmakers they possess.

    “All you have to do is watch [Giants RB] Saquon Barkley’s NFL highlight film, his college highlight reel,” head coach Bradon Staley said. “Go watch [Giants WR] Kenny Golladay. Go watch [Giants WR] Darius Slayton, who I played against last year, [Giants TE] Evan Engram. Go watch [Giants QB] Daniel Jones run the football for 90 yards against Philly last year. All you have to do is watch the film and the respect that you have to have. The Giants defense is a defense that I really respect.”

    Key matchup

    Saquan Barkley vs. run defense. The Chargers have slightly improved lately when it comes to their run defense. They held Najee Harris and Joe Mixon under 60 yards rushing each in two of the last three games. They did allow the Broncos to go a little crazy, but they have improved. Barkley is getting his footing back after missing last season with a torn ACL, but the bursts have been there, and he is dangerous.

    Offensive player to watch

    Jalen Guyton. He had a big game against the Bengals, having four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Is this a one-game performance, or will he now be more consistent? That will be something interesting to keep an eye on. The Chargers will need him in this backstretch.

    Defensive player to watch

    Linval Joseph. He is returning from being on the COVID list and nursing a shoulder injury. It will be a short week, but this could help him get into game shape. He will be counted on to try to stop Barkley from going off at SoFi.

    Key to the game

    Don’t look ahead. It is easy for the Chargers to look ahead, especially because they have a short week to prepare for Kansas City. They need to settle in and take care of business against a Giants team that will like nothing more than to play spoiler.

    Prediction

    Chargers are -9.5 point favorites. There will be no dimes thrown from Daniel Jones because he is out with a neck injury. The Chargers will take care of business and secure their eighth victory of the season.

    Chargers 34 Giants 14

