Chargers Versus Jaguars Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-4) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. local time on CBS with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Sheree Burruss (sideline reporter) calling the game.

The Chargers are coming off their much-needed bye week. Before that, they were on a four-game losing streak. Their last loss came against the New Orleans Saints that came down to a Will Lutz field goal and a Marshon Lattimore tackle on Mike Williams to end the game.

The Bolts have an 8-3 record all-time against the Jags. The last time they faced off was last season when the Chargers beat down the Jags 45-10.

Both teams are on a losing streak. A win on Sunday could change the season for either team, but Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is only focused on his team.

"We just got to go out and be at our best," explained Lynn. "If we execute for four quarters, I'm fine with the outcome of this game with our football team. I can't worry about them and what they're doing. You know, we're not the get right team for anyone. This team just got to go out and be at our best. That's what I got to coach these guys to do."

Key matchup

It may seem like the weekly answer, but the offensive line. The Chargers have been without right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga almost the whole start of the season. Turner is out on Sunday, but Bulaga is questionable, so he has a chance to play. The Bolts line has been giving up constant pressure so far this season. In week 3, the Bolts faced the Panthers, who hadn't sacked the quarterback and generated any pressure. They sacked Justin Herbert twice and had constant pressure on him all game. They need to do better to turn this around.

Defensive player to watch

It has to be defensive end Joey Bosa. He has dealt with three separate injuries in the last few weeks (ankle/triceps/knee). The former Ohio State product was not on the injury report this week, so it means he feels good and is ready to go. He had two sacks against the Jags last season, so expect number 97 to be all over Gardner Minshew on Sunday.

Offensive player to watch

Tight end, Hunter Henry. He is due a big game due to it being "National Tight Ends Days." He started the season with two big games. Herbert has been finding his footing and spreading the ball around. Expect Herbert to start looking his tight ends way, especially with Jags standout linebacker Myles Jack out for Sunday's game.

Key to the game

The Chargers need to just find a way to win. It would be nice for them to have a lead and be able to hold on to it. They need a way to secure a victory. It would go a long way for the rookie quarterback. The team's message is that they feel like if they can get one victory, their fortunate may change. So, if Lynn's message was well-received, then they should be able to secure a victory.

Prediction

The Chargers are a 7.5-point favorite. The home team was able to get somewhat healthy during the bye week. They might be getting defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones this weekend, which will help tremendously. Missing Jack and some other players on defense will hurt the Jags. The Bolts need this game desperately.

Chargers 35 Jags 21