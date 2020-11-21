Chargers Versus Jets Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-7) will welcome the New York Jets (0-9) to SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. local time on CBS with Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst), and Jay Feeley (sideline) calling the game.

The Chargers got outplayed in all three phases of the game last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and will look to bounce back against the Jets. The Bolts lead the all-time series at 22-14-1 and have won the previous three matchups against the green team. The last time they played was on Christmas Eve in 2017. Fun Fact: Chargers receiver Keenan Allen had his first career interception in that game.

It is no secret that head coach Anthony Lynn and the team are frustrated with the play of the special team's unit. Last week against the Miami Dolphins, they cost the team some points. Lynn said he would shake it up this week against the Jets.

"You might see Cole Christensen and BJ Bello up this week," said Lynn. "They've had a good week of practice. We've kind of integrated those guys in the teams, two linebackers. We will see if that will help."

Key Matchup

The biggest matchup will be the Chargers defensive line against the New York Jets offensive line. The Bolts get Joey Bosa back this week after missing two games with a concussion. He said on Thursday that he is feeling good and ready to face the Jets. They are facing Joe Flacco, who beat the Bolts last year with the Denver Broncos. The pass rush will need to get after Flacco and make him uncomfortable. Before their bye week, he had a strong game against the New England Patriots. The Chargers pass rush needs to get after him how they did against Gardner Minshew, sacking him five times a couple of weeks ago.

Defensive player to watch

Kenneth Murray. He has had a rough of it as of late. He was taken off the field against the Raiders because of miscommunication. He hasn't had a strong game since facing the New Orleans Saints in week five. Murray needs a strong game. This is the week to do it. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley needs to move him around more and even have him blitz the quarterback.

Offensive player to watch

Justin Herbert. Last week against the Miami Dolphins, he "struggled," even with three total touchdowns. At times, he did have a rough go at it and is looking to bounce back. He is rocking a new hairdo and is looking to take advantage of the injuries to the Jets secondary. Herbert should let it fly on Sunday.

Key to the game

The Chargers need to be different. They need to stop being the same on both sides of the ball. They need to run more plays with receiver Joe Reed, who is the ultimate gadget player. They need to get creative with their play calling. On defense, they need to switch it up as well. They need to play Uchenna Nwosu more often. He is second on the team in sacks behind Bosa. The team is really at the point where they need to try new things and leave it all out on the field.

Prediction

The Chargers are ten-point favorites. New York has an explosive receiving group that will be key for them on Sunday, but the Bolts defense will be too much. Herbert will bounce back and have a strong performance yet again.

Chargers 31 Jets 20