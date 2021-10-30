Chargers versus Patriots Prediction and Breakdown

This will be one of the more interesting matchups this season for the Bolts.

The Chargers (4-2) will face the New England Patriots (3-4) at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. pacific. The game will be called by Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color commentator), and Evan Washburn (field reporter).

Los Angeles is back from their bye week after coming off a bad loss to the Baltimore Ravens. They only managed to score six points, and Baltimore ran the ball all over their defense. The Chargers will be looking to bounce back against the Patriots.

New England gave the Chargers their worst loss in franchise history at 45-0. The players have said it isn't in their minds this week because it was a different team and a different season.

The Patriots are coming off a 54-13 blowout victory over the New York Jets. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns while their running backs Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor combined for 23 carries for 127 yards and four touchdowns.

"That's something definitely thinking about something that I'm definitely reminding them that they kicked our ass last year. 'Hey, y'all remember that?' Everybody knows," cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said.

Key Matchup

This one is simple it will be the Chargers 32nd ranked rush defense against the Patriots 24th ranked rushing attack. It will be interesting to see if the Chargers defense has improved against the run during this week. Harris has been making some positive strides lately, so the Chargers will have their hands full. They need to make the rookie quarterback beat them.

Defensive player to watch

Uchenna Nwosu/Kyler Fackrell. The pass rusher opposite Joey Bosa hasn't been as consistent as they should be during the season. Combined, they have three sacks this season. They need to step up, especially because Bosa is getting triple-teamed. If both of them can be disruptive, it may be a long day for Jones.

Offensive Player to Watch

Keenan Allen. It has been a while since Allen went off for a big game, so he is due one. This could be the game.

Key to the Game

Justin Herbert. He needs a bounce-back game after what happened in Baltimore. Everyone was off that game, so look for the second-year quarterback to bounce back and have a strong game against a Patriots secondary that has struggled.

Prediction

Chargers are -4.5 favorites. As previously mentioned, the Patriots secondary isn't very good, so expect the Chargers offense to carve them up and exploit that weakness. The defense may allow some rushing yards, but it won't be like against the Browns or Ravens.

Chargers 30 Patriots 23