Chargers Versus Patriots Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) will welcome in the New England Patriots (5-6) to SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. local time on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (field reporter) calling the game.

The Chargers are coming off a disappointing loss against the Buffalo Bills and will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lead the all-time series record 25-15-2. It hasn't been a good stretch as of late for the Bolts against the Bean town squad. New England has won eight of the last nine matchups against the Chargers and have won the last five straight.

There are some question marks on the Bolts defense. Linebacker Denel Perryman is doubtful with a back injury, linebacker Kyzir White is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and cornerback Casey Hayward is questionable with a groin injury. Head coach Anthony Lynn mentioned that linebacker Cole Christiansen could be called upon to step up.

"His work ethic number one," said Lynn about the rookie linebacker. "He is a heck of a young man. His intangibles, his leadership, but he comes to work every single day. Really high football IQ. This is a young man that didn't get one snap last weekend in punt protection, and BJ (Bello) goes down, and he comes in, we did not miss a beat. So that tells me a lot when a young player can do that. So pretty high on him right now."

Key Matchup

Everyone is going to be watching Justin Herbert versus Bill Belichick. The rookie quarterback has had a solid first season while Belichick is 15-5 all-time against rookie quarterbacks. He has won the last five against rookies. Herbert has had his rookie struggles also, especially against AFC East teams. He has been thrown off by the way the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins disguised their coverages, and now he gets to face Belichick's defense. It will be a great matchup on Sunday.

Defensive player to watch

Joey Bosa is coming off a career game. He will be the player to keep an eye on. Bosa has been a game wrecker since he came into the league. The Patriots have a new style of offense, and it is similar to what Buffalo ran last week. Now that the defense doesn't have Melvin Ingram and Uchenna Nwosu is questionable, the defense will look to Bosa to have another strong performance.

Offensive player to watch

Keenan Allen. He has been on a tear at home with 55 receptions, 601 receiving yards, and scoring three touchdowns. Belichick's defense likes taking away the first option, so it will be interesting to see how much attention is thrown towards Allen. He will most likely be facing either all-pro Stephon Gilmore or J.C. Jackson. Both are dangerous and can slow down the opposing receiver.

Key to the game

The Chargers defense needs to stop the Patriots run. It will not be easy, especially with linebacker Denzel Perryman not playing. Cam Newton and the running backs could make it a long day for the Bolts defense unless they can limit their mistakes and not miss any tackles. They will need to force Newton's arm to beat them.

Prediction

The Patriots are one-point favorites going into Sunday. The Chargers have numerous question marks heading into the game. It is unlikely they will get all of their major injury players back in time. The Patriots are a couple of games out of the seventh seed and have won five straight. They will improve to six.

Patriots 24 Chargers 21