Chargers Versus Raiders Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (4-3) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. local time on Fox with Joe Davis, Mark Schlereth, and Lindsay Czarniak calling the game.

The Bolts are coming off another late-game loss. They lost a 21-point lead to the Denver Broncos and dropped to 0-8 against the division since their last win. The Raiders lead the all-time series record at 65-54-2. The Raiders won both meetings last year.

The home team has some notable injuries going into the game on Sunday. Defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Troymaine Pope are doubtful with concussions. They also have right guard Trai Turner as a question mark. The team has blown four straight 16 point leads in the last four games, so how are the players feeling?

"This team has a personality of having fun, keeping it loose, but confident," explained Lynn. "I felt like we were a little tight early in the week, but as the days have gone by, this team has loosened up. We'll be that loose and confident team on Sunday, and we'll play our best football."

Key matchup

The key matchup will be the defensive line of the Chargers. They might have Bosa out and possibly Isaac Rochell, who has been slowed down with a neck injury. He is questionable for Sunday's game. If Bosa doesn't play, it is going to hurt. In six career games against the Raiders, Bosa has six sacks. The defensive line has struggled. They have played well in the first half of games but tend to slow down in the last four games. The Raiders bring one of the better offensive lines in the league. The defensive line must pressure Derek Carr, or he will sit back there and pick them apart.

Defensive player to watch

Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray. He is key when it comes to stopping Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who is questionable with a knee/illness, but the money bet is on him playing. Murray played against Jacobs in college his sophomore year, so he knows what type of back he is facing. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said he feels like Murray is improving every game he plays in. If Murray and the defense can slow down Jacobs, they may have a shot.

Offensive player to watch

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. He threw two interceptions last week after going on a mini streak of not throwing any. Can he get back to it? He can, especially because the Raiders defense is 25th in the NFL, giving up 260.7 yards per game. Herbert also landed on the injury report on Thursday with a right shoulder injury. He came off the list on Friday. Lynn said," I wouldn't read too much into it." The rookie quarterback may have another big game.

Key to the game

If the Chargers play a four-quarter game. There is always a quarter or a half where they slow down. They can't do that. They need to keep their foot on the gas in all three phases of the game. Simple as that. If they can keep the rush on Carr and slow down Jacobs all four quarters, they might win. If Herbert and the offense can move the ball consistently and score touchdowns, they could win. They need to play hard all four quarters.

Prediction

The Chargers started the week being favored 2.5, but since then, it is the Raiders by one point. The Bolts just have too many injuries to overcome this week. Yes, they may finally have a healthy offensive line, but the defense is hurting in key areas, and they may be in for a long day.

Raiders 31 Chargers 28