Chargers Versus Raiders Prediction and Breakdown Part Two

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders (7-6) at Allegiant Stadium for the first time on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. local time on FOX with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color commentator), and Erin Andrews (sideline) calling the game.

The Chargers are coming off a late-game victory over the Atlanta Falcons while the Raiders are coming off a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders have a 66-54-2 record over the Bolts and have won the last three meetings. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a 7-6 record against the Bolts all-time.

One eye-popping stat, the Chargers haven't won an AFC West game since December 30, 2018, against the Denver Broncos. Since then, they are 0-9 in the division, and Lynn is 7-14 in his Bolts career in the division. Does he bring it up to his players to motivate them?

"No, I really haven't, to be honest with you," said head coach Anthony Lynn. "Like I said, they are our next opponent, and our goal is to win regardless."

Key matchup

The biggest matchup on Thursday will be Derek Carr against the Bolts secondary. The Chargers secondary hasn't been at their best this season. They have had injuries and haven't played good football. They have up big plays to Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage last Sunday. Carr takes care of the football and rarely gives the defense an opportunity. If they are there, the secondary has to take advantage. Receiver Henry Ruggs was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so he won't have his speed receiver, so Carr will need to depend on his other receivers.

Defensive player to watch

Joey Bosa. The defensive end didn't play in their previous matchup, and Carr was able to stand in the pocket and pick them apart. He was only sacked once. Bosa will need to lead his defensive line and create pressure on the veteran quarterback. Bosa will also help against running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 65 yards and one score. Expect a heavy dosage of Jacobs without Ruggs playing.

Offensive player to watch

Austin Ekeler. He didn't play in the first matchup between these two teams and will continue getting his conditioning back. The Chargers are trying to help him with all of the touches he has received as of late. The Bolts were able to run the ball for 128 yards without Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the first game. Plus, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns, so expect Ekeler to get a lot of touches on Thursday.

Key to the game

Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen need to let Justin Herbert play his game. At times, it seems like the offensive game plan is conservative. They need to let him loose. Herbert should be able to pick apart the Raiders defense the way he did in the first matchup. They need to let the rookie dominate the game. Simple as that.

Prediction

The Raiders are 3.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Bolts have injuries heading into the game, and it will be interesting to see if they can overcome it. The Raiders are playing for their playoff lives and are on the outside looking in, so expect them to be aggressive.

Raiders 31 Chargers 28