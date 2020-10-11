Chargers Versus Saints Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints (2-2) at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday at 5:15 p.m. local time on ESPN with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick calling the game.

The Chargers battled in a shootout with the Bucs last weekend but came away with their third straight loss. The Bolts have an all-time record of 7-5 over the Saints. Since Drew Brees left the Chargers in free agency in 2006, he is a perfect 3-0 all-time against his former team. The last time they met in the regular season was in 2016 in San Diego, and the Chargers lost a 13-point lead with six minutes left in the game.

The Bolts are hurting right now with all of the injuries they have on both sides of the ball. On offense, both right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are out on Monday. They also have two questions marks with receiver Mike Williams, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and defensive end Joey Bosa, who has an ankle/triceps/knee injury.

"I know if those guys can go, they will go," said head coach Anthony Lynn. "I know that for a fact. But I don't want players playing injured. Playing with pain is a different story, but if they feel like they're going to hurt themselves, then I don't want them on the football field."

Key matchup

It seems like a weekly key matchup is how the offensive line will handle the opposing defensive line, without Turner and Bulaga, it will be interesting to see how Ryan Groy and Trey Pipkins handle defensive end Cameron Jordan. The Bolts offensive line has allowed pressure this season. When quarterback Justin Herbert drops back, he generally doesn't have a clean pocket to operate from, but he still ends up making plays. The line needs to give the young rookie time to make plays.

Defensive player to watch

The player to watch this week will be rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray. The Saints offense features one of the best running backs in the game in Alvin Kamara. He leads the Saints in rushing, receiving yards, and total touchdowns. On Monday, the Chargers task their leading tackler to shadow the running back. The rookie linebacker has flying all over the field this season and could be key to potentially slowing down Kamara.

Offensive player to watch

No question the offensive player to watch will be rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. This is the rookie's first official start since being named the starter for the rest of the season. Lynn said the rookie quarterback wouldn't have to look over his shoulder. He is coming off a true breakout performance against the Bucs. Herbert has completed over 72 percent of his passes and found the deep ball last week. It will be interesting to see him face a talented Saints defense.

Key to the game

Can the Chargers go a game without a turnover? That will be the crucial question heading into Monday night. Since Herbert took over, the team has turned the ball over at least once in each game. Lynn believes in winning the turnover battle to win the game. If the offense can have a goose egg on the box score's turnover section, the Chargers will be in business.

Prediction

The Chargers are due one. Last week, fellow rookie quarterback Joe Burrow won his first game as a pro and tweeted out, "winning is fun." This will be the week that Herbert wins his first NFL game. He has been consistent this season and has been fun to watch so far. Herbert has developed a relationship with receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry. He is getting more comfortable with each game he plays. After losing to Brady last week, he will beat Drew Brees.

Chargers 28 Saints 24