Chargers vs. Texans Preview and Prediction

Chargers will be facing a Texans team that would like nothing more than to play spoiler.

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) will travel to Houston to face the Texans (3-11) in NRG Stadium at 10 a.m. local time on CBS. It will be Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Sherree Burruss (sideline) on the call.

The Chargers are coming off an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that has them sitting in the sixth playoff spot. Their offense moved the ball up and down the field at will but couldn't put it in the endzone.

The defense held down Patrick Mahomes and Co. until the fourth quarter. They have some injuries heading into Sunday with the possibility of safety Derwin James not playing, so it will most likely be Trey Marshall starting.

The Houston Texans are coming off a strong game against the Urban Meyer-less Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback David Mills threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans' playmaker is speedy receiver Brandin Cooks, who had 102 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars. He is on the COVID list right now, so Nico Collins and Chris Conley would be the starting receivers if Cooks can't test negative in time.

The defense was able to slow down Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense. They only managed to score one touchdown, which was a James Robinson one-yard run. They sacked Lawrence three times on Sunday.

"I think you have to start with who's coaching their defense," head coach Brandon Staley explained. "[Texans Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator] Lovie Smith is one of the best defensive coaches in the history of the game. He was the architect of one of the best defenses of the last 30 years in Chicago, and, certainly, when he was the defensive coordinator with the Rams, they've always been known for taking the football away. That's been a hallmark of wherever he's been as a football coach. I have so much respect for him. He has taken it to the Texans."

Key matchup

Chargers secondary vs. Texans weapons. The Chargers secondary has given up big plays since James has been out of the lineup. Four plays of 40-yards plus in the last two games. They will be tested by the Texans weapons often, so they need to be ready for whatever they try to throw their way.

Offensive player to watch

Mike Williams. The Chargers receiver had some drops last Thursday on some key moments. He needs a bounce-back game in a big way. He needs to be involved in the offense early and often during the eight wins.

Defensive player to watch

Uchenna Nwosu. There will be no Joey Bosa because Staley ruled him out on Monday after being put on the COVID list. Nwosu will need to step up in Bosa's absence and continue putting pressure on the opposing quarterback. Make Davis Mills uncomfortable to create turnovers.

Key to the game

The Chargers need to cut down on their mistakes, and this is the game to do it. They need a game where they commit no turnovers, no drops, and keep the penalty yards low. This should be a big day for the offense.

Prediction

Chargers are -10.5-point favorites against the Texans. This needs to be a game that the offense dominates, and the defense comes away with numerous takeaways. Easton Stick (unless Chase Daniel tests negative, then he should be the QB) should be the quarterback in the fourth quarter.

Chargers 38 Texans 14