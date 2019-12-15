Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers Rule Out CB Desmond King for Week 15 vs. Vikings

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers will play without one of their top defensive backs when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the Chargers ruled out cornerback Desmond King for non-injury related reasons.

The news comes one week after Los Angeles sent home starting linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive back Roderic Teamer from Jacksonville over a disciplinary matter. It remains unclear at this time whether a similar issue led the team to downgrade King.

King's absence coincides with the return of Adam Thielen, the Pro Bowl wideout who has missed almost two months with a hamstring injury. Thielen sees most of his work in the slot, the area King generally covers for the Chargers defense. King also features prominently on special teams where he has returned a punt for a touchdown and averaged 21.5 yards per kickoff return.

Though the Los Angeles secondary loses King, it regains Michael Davis, who returned this week from his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn declared Wednesday that Davis would start at corner despite missing the previous two weeks.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Austin Ekeler Worth a Multiyear Deal to the Chargers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers know they have something special in Austin Ekeler. Now, the rest of the NFL does as well.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The OC Register on the Chargers' 2019 rookie class and its growing pains:

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on Adrian Phillips and Derwin James:

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers release their final injury report:…

Gus Bradley: Vikings Have 'A Very, Very Good Offense'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley sees the Vikings as a "great challenge" for his team.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL.com highlights Philip Rivers and Austin Ekeler's big performances against the Jaguars:

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on LaDainian Tomlinson's prediction for Melvin Gordon's future

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on why Anthony Lynn should remain Chargers head coach

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Chargers release their injury report for Thursday…

Derwin James: Dalvin Cook is 'A Dog, He Brings it Every Play'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers safety Derwin James will share a football field with Dalvin Cook for the first time Sunday since they both played at Florida State.