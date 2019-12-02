Chargers' Week 15 Tilt with Vikings Flexed Out of Sunday Night Football

NBC has flexed Week 15's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings out of the Sunday Night Football slot in favor of a tilt between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL announced Sunday. Chargers-Vikings will now kick off at 1:05 p.m. PT.

The news comes after the Chargers lost to the Denver Broncos in heartbreaking fashion. The defeat dropped Los Angeles to 4-8 on the year and effectively removed the team from playoff contention. That outcome removed some of the stakes from Week 15's game against the Vikings, likely contributing to the decision to flex it into a different time slot.

With the game against the Vikings now flexed into the afternoon, the Chargers will not play another game in prime time the rest of the season. Los Angeles has played four games in prime time in 2019, mostly recently a 24-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH