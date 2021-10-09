Chargers vs Browns breakdown and prediction to Sunday

The Chargers (3-1) will face off against the Cleveland Browns (3-1) on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. pacific at SoFi Stadium. The game will be on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color), and Melanie Collins (sideline) on the call.

Los Angeles is coming off a 28-14 victory on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. The defense was able to slow down the run and put the ball in quarterback Derek Carr’s hands. At the same time, the offense scored four touchdowns and used other weapons not named Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The Browns went a little old school, beating the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 and running the football, which is what they are known for lately. They have the explosive Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb duo. Their defense is smashmouth and has a terror on the left side in pass rusher Myles Garrett.

“They kind of remind me of San Francisco’s front, where they just have a lot of rushers, inside and outside,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. “When you have [Browns DE] Myles [Garrett], [Browns DE Takkarist] Takk [McKinley], [Browns DE] Jadeveon [Clowney], [Browns DT] Malik Jackson, [Browns DT] Malik McDowell — they just have a lot of quality players in there. I think their front is definitely the strength of their team. I think the way that they’re playing on defense right now, it doesn’t just reflect a good front-seven, it reflects a complete defense.”

Key Matchup

The Chargers defensive line against the Browns running game. The visiting team is very dangerous, especially if their backs are given any sunlight when they run the football. Chubb and Hunt are both dangerous in the run game, but Hunt adds something to the passing game by being the leading receiver for the Browns. The Bolts defensive line needs to play like they did Monday night.

Defensive player to watch

Linval Joseph. The big man is coming off a great game against the Raiders. He got consistent push while disrupting the backfield, making tackles, or at least making Josh Jacobs go into someone else’s arms. He will need to be the anchor on the defensive line to create for the rest of the line and their linebackers.

Offensive player to watch

Storm Norton. The Browns aren’t fooling around with their pass rush. It is pretty amazing. Myles Garrett could be sent towards Norton’s side to take advantage of the mismatch. Jadeveon Clowney is also dangerous, having sacked the quarterback twice in four games. So, he will need to be helped out by a chipping running back, tight end, or even an eligible Michael Schofield.

Key to the game

The Chargers offense must overcome the Browns defense and score touchdowns. They have eight in the last two games, but like the late great Kobe Bryant said in his commercial, “More!” That defense is dangerous, so they need to take care of the football

and score points.

Prediction

The Chargers are 3-point favorites after their performance last week. They may not be able to contain Chubb and Hunt completely, but at times, they will slow them down. As long as they limit the explosive plays, that is all that matters, and they will limit them.

Chargers 23 Browns 20