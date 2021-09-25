Chargers versus Chiefs game 1 prediction and breakdown

The Chargers (1-1) will be traveling to Kansas City to face off against their AFC West rival Chiefs (1-1) on CBS at 10 a.m. PT with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentator), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) on the call.

The Chargers are coming off a bad loss against the Dallas Cowboys in which they dominated them on the ground. They will look to rebound against the Chiefs who are coming off a loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs have numerous weapons on the offense, which Chargers defense will have a hard time to contain. In two weeks, they are third in the league in passing yards given up and tied for first with only one passing touchdown allowed.

“It’s really all of their skill players; it’s [Chiefs TE] Travis [Kelce] and [Chiefs WR] Tyreek [Hill], for sure, because everybody knows about them,” said Staley. “But then [Chiefs WR] Mecole Hardman is a handful — I mean, he’s 4.3 [40-yard-dash speed], awesome with the ball in his hands. You can’t say enough about their runners.”

Key matchup

It has to be whoever lines up against Storm Norton. He gave up numerous pressures last week specially when matched up against Micah Parsons. The Chargers may give him more help this week especially because he could face Frank Clark or Chris Jones. Both could give him a lot of trouble and could disrupt the offensive flow.

Defensive player to watch

Kenneth Murray. The rest of the NFL saw the Chargers couldn’t stop the run last week against Dallas. The linebackers need to help a lot more with the run and it starts with Murray. The Chiefs may run Clyde Edwards-Helaire often or even use numerous screens, so Murray will need to be able to sniff it out and be all over the running back. He will also be needed when blitzing the quarterback.

Offensive player to watch

Jared Cook. The tight end needs to be more involved in the pass game if the offense will get going especially in the red zone. Whether it is as a decoy, or a real threat quarterback Justin Herbert should be looking his way. First week of the season, Cook had around 50 yards and last week the production went down. They need to get it up in week three.

Key to the game

Straight up the Chargers need to score points. They have scored a total of 37 points in two games this season. That won’t be enough against Kansas City’s high-powered offense. They could score 37 points in two quarters. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will need to dial up better plays in the red zone if the Chargers are to do better and put up points on Sunday.

Prediction

The Chiefs are favored by _. After losing last week it doesn’t feel like Kansas City knows how to lose two games in a row. They will bounce back this week and try to get closer to the top of the division. Chargers unfortunately are in the basement.

Chiefs 34 Chargers 24