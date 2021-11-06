Chargers versus the Eagles prediction and breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) head to the “City of Brotherly Love” to face the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. pacific. The game will be on CBS, so it will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline) on the call.

The Chargers are on a two game lose streak and are struggle on the offensive side of the football while the defense was better against the New England Patriots. The offense is struggling getting anything going on first and second down, so it makes third down that much tougher.

The Eagles are coming off a 44-6 clobbering of the Detroit Lions last Sunday. Philadelphia’s offense ran the ball for over 230 yards and scored four touchdowns, which stopping the run has been tough for the Chargers defense.

Their offense is led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is an explosive dual threat decision maker. They have a number of weapons, so the Chargers defense will need to be on their toes on Sunday.

“In the pocket as a passer he’s able to affect the pass rush plan because of how effective he is as a runner,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said about Hurts. “He’s got a thick lower body. He’s tough to tackle. He’s fast. He’s a young player, so he’s learning a lot every game. You can see that he’s getting the chemistry with those guys, those young receivers. They have a lot of young receivers, and they’re getting that chemistry together. That response they had last week coming off a tough loss says a lot about him because they went on the road, won a big game and he played extremely well. He’s definitely a difficult guy to defend.”

Key Matchup

Chargers offensive line. The Eagles defensive line is a force. Their front four including their backups have 15.5 sacks so far this season. They are led by defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who has six of them. He has been disruptive and a wrecking ball. The left side of the Chargers offensive line has been solid for the most part this season while the right side is shaky. Right tackle Storm Norton gave up eight pressures last Sunday against Matt Judon. The o-line needs to give Justin Herbert time.

Defensive player to watch

Starting cornerbacks. Michael Davis (hamstring) and Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) will miss the game, so now the eyes will be on the corners who start. They will most likely throw out different combinations towards the Eagles offense. Philly has a lot of weapons on offense, so they can be explosive at any minute.

Offensive player to watch

Mike Williams. The receiver hasn’t been the same threat the last two games. He has been kind of quiet. He is a mismatch against almost any cornerback because of his size. Look for offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to try to dial up some of the same plays that got Williams open at the beginning of the season. The offense needs a big game from number 81.

Key to the game

If quarterback Justin Herbert can return to his MVP form than the Chargers may win this one big. He hasn’t been the same since the Cleveland Browns game in which the offense scored 26 points in the fourth quarter. This team goes as Herbert goes, so he will dictate the game.

Prediction

Chargers are favored -1.5 this week. This is a game that could decide how the rest of the season goes and if this team is that good, they should win. Despite the injuries the Chargers will get back in the driver’s seat of their season.

Chargers 30 Eagles 23