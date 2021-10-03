Familiarity could play a factor in the Chargers vs. Raiders Monday Night matchup

The word of the Monday Night matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) will be familiarity. There is a lot between both teams and not because they are in the same division, which means they play twice.

There are seven former Chargers on the team. Two are former coaches in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and secondaries coach Ron Milus. The five players are linebacker Denzel Perryman, cornerback Casey Hayward, defensive tackle Damion Square, defensive end Darius Philon, and safety Roderic Teamer.

"Well, you have a good feel for the personnel," Bradley said. "Always appreciated the time there. A lot of good people, but now we're Raiders."

Bradley was hired as the defensive coordinator after the Chargers hired Anthony Lynn in 2017. His defense was strong the first two seasons when the team went a combined 21-11. The defense was sacking the quarterback and getting turnovers almost at will.

In the final two years, all areas of the team struggled.

Last season, the team couldn't hold on to leads. They blew a 17-point lead to the Bucs and Saints while also a 21-point lead to Denver. Most of the coaching was fired.

2020 was more about the emergence of then-rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and his continued development. The rookie quarterback had a lot of questions about his leadership and playability, but it turned out to be hot air.

"I'm a firm believer in Justin, man," Perryman explained. "He was my workout partner at one point, so yeah, he's a great quarterback man we know he can do. Obviously, he showcased that last year."

Perryman last season said he couldn't believe that the rookie quarterback could keep up with him in all of his workouts.

The Raiders linebacker has had a wild offseason. His contract expired, and the Chargers didn't re-sign him, so he signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers. In August, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with Bradley.

The former Hurricane is known as a hard-hitting and run-stopping linebacker. He has 36 tackles in three games and looks comfortable even after showing up two weeks before the season.

So, is he excited to face his former team?

"When you go out there and try to make it bigger than what it is, you kind of lose focus on the big picture, which like I said, you just playing football," Perryman Said. "So no, it's not a big deal."

Last season, Bradley was with the Chargers and was able to watch Herbert progress.

"I got really close with him last year and just being able to spend time with him last year was really meaningful to me," Herbert said. "He's done a really good job with those guys. They're playing really good football, and they're really well coached. They're really solid in their assignments, and they've got some pretty athletic guys. They're tough."

A lot is being made about him possibly knowing the weaknesses of the Chargers quarterback or the offense.

"So, when you watch tape, you really watch more because it is a completely different offense," Bradley said. "They do a good job utilizing their personnel. They got a lot of different guys at skillset; their tight end position, wide receiver position, and we think they do a really good job utilizing it and putting them in position to make a lot of plays."

It is an entirely different offense because the offensive coordinator is now Joe Lombardi, and he has brought in a different system.

Bradley has improved the Raiders defense mightily. Last season, the defense was in disarray, and they were at the bottom of every category. This season, they are middle of the pack with their passing defense being 13th, scoring defense tied at 14th, and third down percentage is seventh in the NFL.

Even though there is familiarity between the two sides, the verbiage should change on Bradley's side.

"Yeah, I think you have to be aware of that. I'm sure there's conversations just like we talk about the personnel," Bradley explained. "What's Keenan [Allen] like? What's Mike [Williams] like? I mean, you have banked experiences. So, there are some staff members that are there, so we're well aware of that and understand the game within the game that's being played as well."

Bradley called Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen one of the smartest receivers in the NFL because he can pick up on things. He knows the defense he is going to face.

"We know how it's run; we know the way it's supposed to be run," Allen said. "That gives us a great deal of advantage. Hopefully, Herbert is the one to see it. Hopefully, we can get into the zones, get to where we need to."

The Chargers also added former Raiders tight end coach Frank Smith to be their offensive line coach and former tight end Jared Cook. Smith was with the Raiders more recently than Cook.

One of the major additions to the defense has been the signing of former Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward. He has been a major upgrade for the Raiders secondary, who struggled last season.

Against the Dolphins, down 14-0, he had a safety tackle on Jaylen Waddle that ignited the Raiders to get back in the back and ultimately win it.

He and Allen know each other well.

"He's my brother," Allen said. "We've been with each other for four or five years. He's a great guy, a great teammate, great competitor. It's going to be fun."

They have fought against each other during training camp practices since Hayward was signed in 2016. They always said they made each other better.

Herbert had a chance to face off against Hayward last training camp.

"Casey has always been a tough guy to go against, even in camp last year when I got to go against him really good and man coverage and zone coverage as well," Herbert said. "He's been stepping up and making some big plays. I'm not surprised at all by that."

Hayward had a rough season dealing with numerous injuries and getting beaten more than in previous years. The Chargers decided to release him in March.

Hayward was asked last Sunday if he had heard the rumors that he was done.

"I didn't know they said that," a laughing Hayward said. "I don't care what they say I'm good or bad like I just watch the film with our coaches, and they're going to tell me if I play good or not. So, it don't matter if they said I am washed or not. My goal is just to try to go out and compete each week."

Allen still believes that Hayward is one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

"When Casey's ready to play, he goes pretty well," Allen explained. "Last year, he just happened to have some injuries. He battled with them, and now he just has to fight back."

The familiarity will be there on Monday, but things have changed. The Chargers scheme has the same quarterback and weapons, but the offense has changed due to the new coaching staff. While the Raiders defensive scheme may be familiar to the opponent, but it will have different wrinkles.

"They want to keep you in front, rally, and make a tackle; get turnovers," Allen said. "We just have to be sound, take what they give us, and make our plays."