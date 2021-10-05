Chargers and Raiders game delayed due to weather

The Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) were scheduled to play at 5:15 p.m. pacific, but it is being delayed due to a storm hitting Southern California.

It is pouring rain in Los Angeles, plus there is a lot of lightning in the area. The video board for SoFi Stadium went down for a couple of minutes, and it had to be reset.

The Raiders had come out and were getting ready for the game. They were sent back into the locker room, and that is when suspicion happened.

A couple of minutes later, the Chargers announced that the game would be delayed until the weather cleared up.

ESPN announced that the game would start at 5:55 p.m. pacific if the weather clears the way they expect it to.

The Chargers haven’t won a Monday Night Football game since October 14th, 2013, when receiver Keenan Allen was a rookie, and quarterback Justin Herbert was a sophomore in high school.

On the Raiders side, quarterback Derek Carr is 5-2 in his seven-game career on Monday Night Football games.

After the Denver Broncos loss to the Baltimore Ravens, this game has more implications due to the fact that whoever wins will be in sole possession of first place. The Raiders would be a perfect 4-0 if they won, while the Chargers would be 3-1 if they won but with a 2-0 divisional record.

The Chargers have stated that if they want to win the division, they must win divisional games.