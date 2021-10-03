Chargers vs. Raiders prediction and breakdown for game one

The Chargers (2-1) welcome the Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) to SoFi Stadium for a divisional showdown that could have serious implications for the division. It is a Monday night game, so Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick will be on the call on ESPN at 5:15 p.m.

The Chargers are coming off an impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and have started 1-0 in the division. The defense played “bend but don’t break” against that high powered Chiefs offense and it helped create four turnovers while the offense scored four touchdowns.

The Raiders meanwhile have been putting up yards and scoring the football on offense. They are 3-0 for the first time since they went to the Super Bowl in 2002. Their defense has been a surprise because they have been able to come up with stops and pressure the quarterback.

Las Vegas has a lot of weapons on offense with Bryan Edwards, Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. The Chargers faced a similar kind of offense last week against Kansas City.

“They’re built extremely well on offense because they have a complete offense,” Staley said. “They’re very well-coached. They’re a very complete offense, and that’s where they’re the same as Kansas City. They’re dangerous on every down.”

Key Matchup

The Chargers offensive line against the Raiders pass rush. Last Sunday, the offensive line gave Justin Hebert plenty of time and he was able to cook. They have a tough task this week because the Raiders defensive line has improved, so they can get to the quarterback in a hurry. If the offensive line can protect Herbert than he could carve up the Raiders secondary.

Defensive player to watch

Drue Tranquill. He got lost in the shuffle in the first two games of the season but was given a chance in Kansas City. He ended the game with a couple of tackles and half a sack. One impressive play of his was he read a screen pass and dropped the running back for a loss of yards. He should be key to stopping the Raiders rushing attack.

Offensive player to watch

Keenan Allen. He along with Mike Williams are showing they are the best receiving duo in the NFL. Allen will be facing former teammate Casey Hayward a lot this Monday. It is going to be a battle especially because they both know each other from battling in training camps. Allen will need to be on top of his game and extend drives the way he has done in the first three games this season.

Key to the game

The Chargers defense can’t give up big plays. The Raiders offense has playmakers, so the defense needs to be aware of the three weapons at all times. They also need to be mindful of Peyton Barber, Kenyan Drake, and Josh Jacobs because all three backs can explode at any time. They have their hands full this Monday night.

Prediction

The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the Raiders. The offense will need to be explosive while the defense needs to slow down the Raiders offense. They need to play another perfect game without turnovers.

Chargers 33 Raiders 28