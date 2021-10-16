Chargers versus Ravens breakdown and prediction for Sunday

The Chargers (4-1) are traveling this week to Baltimore to face the Ravens (4-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 10 a.m. pacific. The game will be called by Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color commentary), and AJ Ross (sideline reporter).

Los Angeles is coming off an impressive come from behind win over the Cleveland Browns. They scored 26 points in the fourth quarter and won because of quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers are playing good football on the offensive side of the ball.

The defense struggled last week, stopping the Cleveland Browns rushing attack. They allowed over 200 rushing yards from Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, plus three touchdowns. The defense did come up clutch at the end of the game, but they need to do better against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are coming off a fantastic game by quarterback Lamar Jackson in which he threw four touchdown passes. He is top five in passing yards and top ten in rushing yards. Jackson is doing it all.

“I think the thing that’s unique about Lamar is that there’s danger on every snap — there’s danger running the football, and there’s danger throwing the football,” Head coach Brandon Staley said. “How he runs the football, it can be within the design of the play — the designed run game for him — and it can be outside of the play. I think that they do a really good job of scheming to create air for him to take advantage of because they also have really good players to defend in the passing game.”

Key Matchup

The Chargers 32nd ranked rushing defense against the Ravens fourth-ranked rushing offense. It will be interesting to see how the Chargers defend Jackson this time around. Last time, they had four defensive linemen and seven defensive backs. It will be a much different approach come Sunday, especially with Staley and Renaldo Hill at the helm of the defense. Jackson is explosive and a dangerous dual threat.

Defensive Player to Watch

Joey Bosa. He is the primary pass rusher for the Chargers, so he will need one of those Buffalo-Esque performances from last season. He needs to get to Jackson and bring him down. Bosa added a lot of pressure when they last played, so this Bosa vs. Jackson matchup will be critical.

Offensive Player to Watch

Mike Williams. Last week, Michael Pittman Jr. had six catches for 89 yards and a 42-yard touchdown. He is a similar build to Williams, who is having a career year. He is coming off a career game, so he might go off yet again.

Key to the Game

Justin Herbert. The Ravens have the 28th ranked passing defense in the NFL and are coming off a 400-yard performance from Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. Herbert has thrown 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last three games. If he continues the hot streak, then the team will be 5-1 going into the bye week.

Prediction

The Chargers are +2.5 underdogs. It is going to be a tough matchup for the Chargers as they will travel to a loud environment. They have some injuries heading into the matchup, especially at linebacker, and with the bye week on the horizon, it seems like this could be a letdown.

31-28 Baltimore