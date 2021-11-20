Chargers facing the Steelers prediction and breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) will turn on the lights on Sunday Night when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at SoFi Stadium at 5:20 p.m. pacific. The game will be on NBC with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Michele Tafoya (sideline) on the call.

The Chargers are coming off a subpar performance against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Their offense had some good moments but a lot of bad ones. They are struggling to stay on the field and are dropping a lot of passes.

The defense on the other hand has been on the field too long during these last four games and it is evident they get tired late in games. Even special teams have been hit or miss so far this season.

The Steelers are coming off a tie against the winless Detroit Lions. They turned the ball over three times and just couldn’t get the job done. Their offense features one of the best young running backs in the game Najee Harris.

“They really hit on this back,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. “He's a really complete back. He's smooth, he can see, he can run with power, he can catch the football out of the backfield. He has a physical presence, so he's willing in pass protection. He's definitely a strength of their football team. He is one of these young runners that's making a name for himself in the league. I definitely think that they've done an outstanding job of bringing them along. He certainly has a great pedigree, coming from Alabama. He's an outstanding young player.”

Key Matchup

The Chargers offensive line will be facing one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. Throughout their history the Steelers have always had a vicious defensive line. The left side of the line is very good but that right side has given them trouble this year, so it maybe a game were the Chargers chip and give them extra help to give Justin Herbert more time.

Defensive player to watch

Derwin James. He dropped an interception last week and he wants to make up for it. Big time players play best in primetime. Expect James to have a big game tackling wise plus maybe add an interception or a forced fumble. Last time he faced the Steelers he picked off Big Ben.

Offensive player to watch

Mike Williams. His fellow receiver Keenan Allen said that the offense needs to get Williams the football more. Expect offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to try to get his receiver going again after kind of falling off since the Cleveland Browns game.

Key to the game

Stop Harris. It has been hard for the Chargers to stop the run and with some of the players they are missing on the defensive line it may make things tougher. Stopping Najee Harris is critical because he could wreck this game.

Prediction

Chargers are a -5.5 favorite according to Vegas. They need this game to stick around with Kansas City in the AFC West, they need it for wild card, and they need it after losing three of their last four.

Chargers 28 Steelers 20