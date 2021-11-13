Chargers versus Vikings breakdown and prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will face the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. pacific. The game will be on FOX this week with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline) on the call.

The Chargers are coming off a solid victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Justin Herbert spread the ball around, hitting nine different receivers. They struggled to stop the run, and the game came down to a game-winning kick, but it was a much-needed victory.

The Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens that came down to a Justin Tucker kick in overtime. Minnesota has lost a lot of close games this season, similar to the Chargers last season.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t turning the football over and is hardly sacked. They have a lot of firepower on offense, led by running back Dalvin Cook, receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Their defense is led by Mike Zimmer, so they will be tough on both sides.

Stopping Cook might be a problem for the Chargers defense.

“This guy has real pace as a runner,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. “He has pace. He has vision. When he sees it, he’s gone. You can see it on film. You’re just holding your breath sometimes like, ‘Oh boy, there he goes.’ He’s a big-time factor in the screen game, in the receiving game. He’s a complete runner that way. He’s as good as there is in the league.”

Key Matchup

Chargers defensive line. As previously mentioned, Cousins rarely turns the ball over, so the defensive line needs to pressure him into making mistakes. Plus, they will need to try and slow down Cook. The running back went for 110 yards last weekend against Baltimore, so it will take a village for the defense to slow the Vikings offense down, starting with the defensive line.

Defensive player to watch

Asante Samuel Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell. Both corners will be asked to cover two of the best receivers in the NFL. Jefferson and Thielen are playing at a high level. Thielen has scored seven touchdowns while Jefferson has 632 receiving yards. Samuel is coming off a concussion, but he should be sliding back into his starting cornerback role. Campbell has grown in the Staley defense and has been an asset to the defense.

Offensive player to watch

Austin Ekeler. He has been a big part of the offense, whether running the football or in the passing game. Ekeler has put up some big numbers at SoFi, so that could happen once again with the Vikings missing numerous defensive players. The Vikings gave up a lot of yards on the ground to Baltimore last week, so Ekeler might benefit this weekend.

Key to the game

The Chargers offense can’t let up after a good performance against the Eagles. They had a bad two-game stretch, and this game will determine if they have shaken that off. Justin Herbert and the offense will look to start quickly the way they did in Philly. The Vikings defense gave up over 240 yards rushing last week, so the Chargers offense may look to Austin Ekeler and the rushing attack to take advantage of some of the Vikings defensive injuries.

Prediction

Chargers are favored -3 going into Sunday. This could be an offensive shootout the same way it was for Minnesota against Baltimore, so when that happens, it is all about who is leading the offense Herbert vs. Cousins.

Chargers 35 Vikings 28