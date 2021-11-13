Chargers versus Vikings breakdown and prediction

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chargers vs. Vikings Prediction and Breakdown

    Sunday's matchup feels like two similar teams facing off.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) will face the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. pacific. The game will be on FOX this week with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline) on the call.

    The Chargers are coming off a solid victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Justin Herbert spread the ball around, hitting nine different receivers. They struggled to stop the run, and the game came down to a game-winning kick, but it was a much-needed victory.

    The Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens that came down to a Justin Tucker kick in overtime. Minnesota has lost a lot of close games this season, similar to the Chargers last season.

    Quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t turning the football over and is hardly sacked. They have a lot of firepower on offense, led by running back Dalvin Cook, receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Their defense is led by Mike Zimmer, so they will be tough on both sides.

    Stopping Cook might be a problem for the Chargers defense.

    “This guy has real pace as a runner,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. “He has pace. He has vision. When he sees it, he’s gone. You can see it on film. You’re just holding your breath sometimes like, ‘Oh boy, there he goes.’ He’s a big-time factor in the screen game, in the receiving game. He’s a complete runner that way. He’s as good as there is in the league.”

    Key Matchup

    Chargers defensive line. As previously mentioned, Cousins rarely turns the ball over, so the defensive line needs to pressure him into making mistakes. Plus, they will need to try and slow down Cook. The running back went for 110 yards last weekend against Baltimore, so it will take a village for the defense to slow the Vikings offense down, starting with the defensive line.

    Read More

    Defensive player to watch

    Asante Samuel Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell. Both corners will be asked to cover two of the best receivers in the NFL. Jefferson and Thielen are playing at a high level. Thielen has scored seven touchdowns while Jefferson has 632 receiving yards. Samuel is coming off a concussion, but he should be sliding back into his starting cornerback role. Campbell has grown in the Staley defense and has been an asset to the defense.

    Offensive player to watch

    Austin Ekeler. He has been a big part of the offense, whether running the football or in the passing game. Ekeler has put up some big numbers at SoFi, so that could happen once again with the Vikings missing numerous defensive players. The Vikings gave up a lot of yards on the ground to Baltimore last week, so Ekeler might benefit this weekend.

    Key to the game

    The Chargers offense can’t let up after a good performance against the Eagles. They had a bad two-game stretch, and this game will determine if they have shaken that off. Justin Herbert and the offense will look to start quickly the way they did in Philly. The Vikings defense gave up over 240 yards rushing last week, so the Chargers offense may look to Austin Ekeler and the rushing attack to take advantage of some of the Vikings defensive injuries.

    Prediction

    Chargers are favored -3 going into Sunday. This could be an offensive shootout the same way it was for Minnesota against Baltimore, so when that happens, it is all about who is leading the offense Herbert vs. Cousins.

    Chargers 35 Vikings 28

    USATSI_17117350
    News

    Chargers versus Vikings breakdown and prediction

    1 minute ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-12 at 2.43.31 PM
    News

    Chargers have three starters questionable heading into Sunday

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17136780
    News

    Chargers DT Linval Joseph still playing at a high level despite being a veteran

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_16790131
    News

    Chargers putting more on LB Kenneth Murray's plate when he returns

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17116464
    News

    Chargers QB Justin Herbert wins AFC player of the week

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17117360
    News

    Chargers ratings after a strong showing against the Eagles

    Nov 8, 2021
    USATSI_17117640
    News

    Chargers victory due to all three phases efficiency against Eagles

    Nov 7, 2021
    USATSI_17116598
    Game Day

    Chargers QB Justin Herbert Puts On A Show in Philadelphia

    Nov 7, 2021