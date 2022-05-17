Skip to main content

Chargers Searching For Offensive Lineman Via Waivers

The Chargers are still looking for offensive lineman following the draft.

The Chargers selected two offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft, taking Zion Johnson in the first-round and Jamaree Salyer in the sixth-round. But that hasn't slowed down their pursuit to add additional offensive lineman as the team's offseason program kicks into higher gear in the weeks ahead.

The Chargers placed a claim on offensive lineman Drew Himmelman, per Field Yates of ESPN. Ultimately, they fell short in the process of getting him, as the Commanders also put in a claim and hold the higher waiver priority.

Himmelman is the second player over a seven-day span in which the Chargers have attempted to claim an offensive lineman. Last week, they tried claiming offensive lineman Wes Martin, who was granted to the Jaguars ahead of the Chargers.

Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It appears the Chargers are looking for more competition ahead of training camp. Rather than poach the top of the remaining free agent market among offensive lineman, instead, the Chargers are looking for possible hidden gems that teams have released and landed on waivers.

Aside from the desire to incorporate more competition to the offensive line, one aspect that stands out relates to the position of each player they attempted to add. Himmelman is an offensive tackle, whereas Martin is viewed as a guard.

It looks as if the Chargers don't feel they’re stuck in adding one specific position. Instead, their method of operation here indicates they're trying to compile the most competitive group, and if the value is sitting there for the taking, the Chargers are willing to roll the dice and see what may come about.

The Chargers will move into the OTA phase of their offseason program starting on May 23.

